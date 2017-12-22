سوريان اثنان يتواصلان مع "النصرة" في قبضة الاجهزة الامنية

سوريان اثنان يتواصلان مع "النصرة" في قبضة الاجهزة الامنيةRead this story in English
ألقت الاجهزة الامنية القبض على سوريين إثنين في قضاءي حاصبيا والنبطية بتواصلهما مع جماعات ارهابية.
وقالت الوكالة الوطنية للاعلام ان "مديرية النبطية الاقليمية في المديرية العامة لامن الدولة تمكنت بعد الرصد والمتابعة، من توقيف سوريين في قضاءي حاصبيا والنبطية، يتواصلان مع هيئة تحرير الشام وجبهة النصرة والجماعات الارهابية المسلحة في بيت جن ومغر المير وهما ي.ص، وأ.ص واعترفا خلال التحقيقات معهما لدى المديرية المذكورة بتواصلهما مع جبهة النصرة وبتهريب بعض الاشخاص الى بيت جن وبتهريب أحد الارهابيين من الجنسية اللبنانية الى البلدة المذكورة وتأمين بعض المواد الاولية والاعتدة العسكرية والطبية الى الجماعات الارهابية في بيت جن ومغر المير عن طريق بيت جن السورية".
وتمكنت المديرية المذكورة وفقا للوكالة من توقيف أحد الاشخاص اللبنانيين في بنت جبيل والمطلوب بجرائم السرقة وقد اعترف في التحقيقات معه قيامه مع والده بسرقة 18 سيارة.
وسلم الجميع الى القضاء المختص بعد اجراء التحقيقات اللازمة.
I very much doubt that the smuggling granny and her son were shia. We all know which sect controls Beirut Airport, and I seriously doubt their will to go after their own.
