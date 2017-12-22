Mobile version

سوريان اثنان يتواصلان مع "النصرة" في قبضة الاجهزة الامنية

Read this story in English
من Naharnet Newsdesk 10:30 ,2017 كانون الأول 22
W460

ألقت الاجهزة الامنية القبض على سوريين إثنين في قضاءي حاصبيا والنبطية بتواصلهما مع جماعات ارهابية.

وقالت الوكالة الوطنية للاعلام ان "مديرية النبطية الاقليمية في المديرية العامة لامن الدولة تمكنت بعد الرصد والمتابعة، من توقيف سوريين في قضاءي حاصبيا والنبطية، يتواصلان مع هيئة تحرير الشام وجبهة النصرة والجماعات الارهابية المسلحة في بيت جن ومغر المير وهما ي.ص، وأ.ص واعترفا خلال التحقيقات معهما لدى المديرية المذكورة بتواصلهما مع جبهة النصرة وبتهريب بعض الاشخاص الى بيت جن وبتهريب أحد الارهابيين من الجنسية اللبنانية الى البلدة المذكورة وتأمين بعض المواد الاولية والاعتدة العسكرية والطبية الى الجماعات الارهابية في بيت جن ومغر المير عن طريق بيت جن السورية".

وتمكنت المديرية المذكورة وفقا للوكالة من توقيف أحد الاشخاص اللبنانيين في بنت جبيل والمطلوب بجرائم السرقة وقد اعترف في التحقيقات معه قيامه مع والده بسرقة 18 سيارة.

وسلم الجميع الى القضاء المختص بعد اجراء التحقيقات اللازمة.

مصدرنهارنت
لبنان
التعليقات 9
Thumb blablablablabla 09:32 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

Meanwhile 2 ISF from Wifi gang were arrested in Beirut Airport escorting the 80 years old terrorist grand mama and her 30 kilograms of Cocain she brough for her grand son...
Since he is hallucinating more and more
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Lebanon-News/2017/Dec-23/431348-airport-white-christmas-with-largest-ever-cocaine-bust.ashx

Reply Report
Thumb justice 10:36 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

they were shia heretics just like you.

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 11:46 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

Lol they were daeshists like you

and it is being confirmed contrary to your allegations :D

You should stop taking drugs

Report
Thumb blablablablabla 11:46 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

Lol they were daeshists like you

and it is being confirmed contrary to your allegations :D

You should stop taking drugs

Report
Thumb blablablablabla 11:55 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

Forgot asking you

Tarek Hesso, your Sunnie Daeshist friend that you were claiming to be shia was also on drugs when he killed Rebecca Dykes?
Did you met him in Kandahar or in Raqqa?

Report
Thumb fazar.xmas 17:34 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

bla 3arsa bla

are you christian? do you celebrate 3ashousha also?

Report
Thumb fazar.xmas 17:28 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

bla zabra bla

tarek zabra is a shi3i 3arsa of the same smell like yours.

marry xmass my christian illiterate shi3a 3arsa. how is your attractive secretary? do you also trade in bitcoins?

Reply Report
Missing un520 20:24 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

I very much doubt that the smuggling granny and her son were shia. We all know which sect controls Beirut Airport, and I seriously doubt their will to go after their own.

Reply Report
Missing un520 20:27 ,2017 كانون الأول 23

I very much doubt that the smuggling granny and her son were shia. We all know which sect controls Beirut Airport, and I seriously doubt their will to go after their own.

Reply Report