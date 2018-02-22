ساتيرفيلد يلتقي بري ويبحث معه في ملف "نزاع النفط" مع اسرائيل

ساتيرفيلد يلتقي بري ويبحث معه في ملف "نزاع النفط" مع اسرائيلRead this story in English
لا يزال مساعد وزير الخارجية الاميكري لشؤون الشرق الادنى دايفيد ساتيرفيلد يستكمل مباحثاته حول ملف نزاع النفط بين لبنان واسرائيل حيث التقى الخميس رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري في عين التينة.
أكدت مصادر عين التينة للـLBCI أن لبنان متمسك بحقوقه النفطية ولاتراجع، لافتة الى ان الأميركيين ليس لديهم من طرح سوى اقتراح هوف وان الاسرائيليين يحاولون التحايل بشتى الطرق.
وأوضحت المصادر أن لا جديد نتيجة اللقاء بين بري ساترفيلد، مشددة على ان الموقف نفسه أبلغه بري لساترفيلد ولا ينقص حرفا واحدا.
وكان ساتفيلد قد التقى أمس لاربعاء وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل وبحث معه في الملف عينه.
وتأتي هذه اللقاءات بعد عودة ساترفيلد من اسرائيل حيث التقى الاحد الفائت وزير الطاقة الاسرائيلي ي يوفال شتاينتز، في مسعى لحل نزاع حول حقول النفط والغاز مع لبنان.
وتقوم الولايات المتحدة حالياً بالوساطة بين لبنان وإسرائيل في ملفي الحدود البحرية والبرية، إذ كان ساترفيلد قد أجرى محادثات بهذا الشأن مع المسؤولين في لبنان.
ووقّع لبنان في التاسع من شباط عقداً مع تحالف شركات دولية هي "توتال" الفرنسية و"ايني" الايطالية و"نوفاتيك" الروسية للتنقيب عن النفط والغاز في الرقعتين 4 و9 في مياهه الإقليمية.
وسيجري التنقيب في الرقعة 9 بمحاذاة جزء صغير متنازع عليه بين لبنان واسرائيل، ولن تشمله أعمال التنقيب. ويُشكل هذا الجزء ثمانية في المئة من الرقعة 9، وفق شركة "توتال".
وكان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي افيغدور ليبرمان صرح في وقت سابق ان الرقعة 9 "ملك" لإسرائيل، وهو أمر رفضه كل من الرؤساء الثلاثة، مشددين على أحقية لبنان بكامل الرقعة.
those Americans are getting mad working on behalf their partners thieves in middle east, the zionists.
Lets hope the politicians will stand tough on this. But we all know that this will not be the case due to the rampant corruption in the country. We ranked 143 out of 180 on the corruption Index.
BTW, read this and go and figure: Ramat Jalloh, a specialist in maritime law from the International Maritime Law Institute, told Al Jazeera over the phone from her office in Malta that unilateral annexation is not a legal option.
"International law is very clear on this, in cases where states share a maritime zone, perhaps a border like the case with Israel and Lebanon, it is customary to divide the territory between the states that sit near that maritime area," Jalloh said. "This should always be achieved through bilateral and mutual treaties or agreements. In other words, both sides must meet at a halfway point."
The UN, as well as Secretary of State David Satterfield stated that Block 9 is 100% Lebanese. So in reality there is nothing to negotiate. Keep in mind you give Israel an inch they will take a mile ...next they will be after the Litani. Let's hope that Lebanon stands it's ground and doesn't give in but with all the corruptions in the country this will be difficult as we ranked 143 out of 148 on the corruption perception index.
"The UN stated"...I am looking forward to the link, canadianleb. And regarding Satterfields "statement"...thats according to a report from Al Hayat that I find not very likely.
So, a thumbs down from canadianleb, but no link to statements from UN. President Aoun said yesterday that he consider presenting the case to the relevant authorities at UN, so for sure it hasnt reached their table yet.
And please use your brain: Why the h..l should Satterfield state that block 9 is 100% lebanese, and then go on to negotiate? Doesnt make sense...