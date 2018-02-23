Mobile version

اليونيفيل: الجيش اللبناني جزء لا يتجزأ من ضمان الاستقرار

Read this story in English
من Naharnet Newsdesk 12:04 ,2018 شباط 23
W460

أكد الناطق الرسمي باسم اليونيفيل أندريا تينتي أن قوات حفظ السلام في الجنوب تنسق بشكل وثيق مع الجيش، مشددة على أن القوات المسلحة اللبنانية جزء لا يتجزء في ضمان الاستقرار.

وأوضح تينتي في بيان ردا على سؤال حول تقارير اسرائيلية تتهمها بعدم القيام بمهامها "اليونيفيل على علم بالتقارير الإعلامية هذه والمقال الأصلي المبنية عليه والذي يحتوي على مغالطات واضحة".

وقال "اليونيفيل تعمل على مدار الساعة وتنفذ نحو 450 نشاطا عملياتيا كل يوم وهي تعمل بشكل وثيق مع القوات المسلحة اللبنانية ، ونحو 40% من هذه الأنشطة تنفذ في الليل".

وفيما أعربت اليونيفيل عن تقديرها العالي لشراكتها "الاستراتيجية مع القوات المسلحة اللبنانية في تطبيق قرار مجلس الأمن 1701"، أكدت أن "القوات المسلحة اللبنانية هي جزء لا يتجزأ في ضمان الهدوء والاستقرار الذي تنعم به منطقة عمليات اليونيفيل."

مصدرنهارنت
لبنان
التعليقات 28
Thumb marcus 12:50 ,2018 شباط 23

Israeli media have accused the peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) of becoming an “excuse for Hizbullah and the Lebanese government to violate UN resolution 1701.”

and they are spot on!

Is UNIFIL preventing Hezbollah from being south of the Litani?
Is UNIFIL not seeing Hezbollah conducting pre-jihad tours of the border for shia Iraqi and shia Iranian militia heads?

It is not uncommon for the UNIFIL soldiers to be found hanging out at Bars in Beirut and Achrafieh chasing women.

To them the assignment to UNIFIL is a vacation filled with frills and privileges.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 13:57 ,2018 شباط 23

Israeli stooge, you support the Israeli slams then against the Lebanese Army and United Nations.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 14:14 ,2018 شباط 23

Iranian stooge, you now support the Lebanese army and the United Nations?
lol

Report
Thumb ashtah 14:19 ,2018 شباط 23

Can you refute any of the facts @marcus presented? Of course not; so you resort to insults and calling him an 'israeli'.

Report
Thumb Mystic 15:12 ,2018 شباط 23

Refute Israeli claims, why should I?

You are the enemy of Lebanon after all, and that is final.

Report
Thumb Mystic 15:12 ,2018 شباط 23

The same so called facts you present, are the same as the Israeli enemies.
Which makes you an Israeli, or even worse, a traitor.

Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 15:36 ,2018 شباط 23

mystic ya masees 2youra

you still have not refuted the facts above? Is masturbation a shi3a speciality? why do shi3a never wash their assholes after they poop? is it religious you think? I heard your mahdi started this hygiene habbit... confirm me please.

Report
Thumb kanaanljdid 21:23 ,2018 شباط 23

Lol Mystic you are posting every minute, don't u have a job man ?

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 23:18 ,2018 شباط 23

Since when has Kizballah supported the UN ya Ali? your starting to sound like the Iraqi information minister during desert storm loooool
There are no US troops in Iraq.

Report
Thumb canadianleb 14:51 ,2018 شباط 23

Is UNIFIL preventing incursions of Lebanese airspace by Israel? This makes me a Lebanese stooge

Reply Report
Missing arturo 15:58 ,2018 شباط 23

If you were correct Hezbollah would have arms and missiles south of the Litani, which UNIFIL has verified over and over they do not have. Hezbollah has made amy sacrifices to ensure its strict compliance with 1701.

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 13:00 ,2018 شباط 23

What a joke!!

"Resolution 1701 was adopted to end the war, calling for full respect of the Blue Line."

1701 is a lot more than 'espect of the Blue Line' and hizbullah moves freely within UNIFIL's theater of operations and with their knowledge.

UNIFIL are helpless and often they are attacked by hizbullah ( dressed in civilian clothes ) and pelted with stones. UNIFIL cannot even take pictures inside southern villages or else they will be attacked and their cameras destroyed.

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 13:20 ,2018 شباط 23

↑ "Les chiens aboient et la caravane passe"

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 14:20 ,2018 شباط 23

grow up you POS! For once post something of substance instead of trolling.

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 07:26 ,2018 شباط 24

he is programmed like a drone.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 15:24 ,2018 شباط 23

A mitwelian using a Turkish saying “ It ürür kervan yürür “. He’s a docile little pos because the ottomans did a great job at conditioning his ancestors as Skinner demonstrated in the 20th century.

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 13:36 ,2018 شباط 23

↑ "Le blablablablabla aboient et la caravane passe"

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 14:00 ,2018 شباط 23

Pauvre type
hahah apprends déjà l'orthographe et la grammaire française :D aboie au singulier

Reply Report
Thumb Spotter 14:18 ,2018 شباط 23

One shia iranian troll spotted....
logged, tagged, and processed.

Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 15:32 ,2018 شباط 23

bla 3arsa bla

do you still suck french ministers' cocks under the table?
are you still 'proudly' shi3i christian?
how is beatrice your blow up doll who acts as your date as well?
do you still hang out with chicks on rooftops when you visit Libanon on your private jet?

Ayri bi shrameetak shu ugly

Report
Thumb i.report 15:56 ,2018 شباط 23

Weird because i often hear the houthistes say ‘aboivent’.... Et ´croivent’ .

Et avant de vous en prendre au lectorat, sachez monsieur bla-bla-bla qu’il est superflu de mentionner grammaire française quand on parle le français nativement. Dans ce cas on parlera juste de grammaire.... car si vous vous rendez dans une boulangerie parisienne, vous ne commanderez point de pain français, mais simplement un pain. Jibilé khbiz franjé bla-bla-bla !

Report
Missing sharameetnaharnet 15:19 ,2018 شباط 23

les sahyooni sharameet aboient mais la caravane passe.

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 15:30 ,2018 شباط 23

add an 'S' to sahyooni to make it PLURAL ya 3arsa aka flame zabra

Reply Report
Missing resistimperialism 16:03 ,2018 شباط 23

Where's my ibn mowaten who doesn't know the difference between waver and waiver at ? Where you at mowaten ?

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 16:20 ,2018 شباط 23

sorry i cannot waiver my right to waver my dick in your face.

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 16:21 ,2018 شباط 23

sorry i cannot waiver my right to waver my dick in your face.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 23:20 ,2018 شباط 23

The Definition of a traitor is simply a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc.
This would apply for a Kizballah supporter who places Iran's wellfare over that of Lebanon.

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 07:25 ,2018 شباط 24

and calls himself 'patriotic' or 'mowaten'.

Reply Report