اليونيفيل: الجيش اللبناني جزء لا يتجزأ من ضمان الاستقرار

اليونيفيل: الجيش اللبناني جزء لا يتجزأ من ضمان الاستقرارRead this story in English
أكد الناطق الرسمي باسم اليونيفيل أندريا تينتي أن قوات حفظ السلام في الجنوب تنسق بشكل وثيق مع الجيش، مشددة على أن القوات المسلحة اللبنانية جزء لا يتجزء في ضمان الاستقرار.
وأوضح تينتي في بيان ردا على سؤال حول تقارير اسرائيلية تتهمها بعدم القيام بمهامها "اليونيفيل على علم بالتقارير الإعلامية هذه والمقال الأصلي المبنية عليه والذي يحتوي على مغالطات واضحة".
وقال "اليونيفيل تعمل على مدار الساعة وتنفذ نحو 450 نشاطا عملياتيا كل يوم وهي تعمل بشكل وثيق مع القوات المسلحة اللبنانية ، ونحو 40% من هذه الأنشطة تنفذ في الليل".
وفيما أعربت اليونيفيل عن تقديرها العالي لشراكتها "الاستراتيجية مع القوات المسلحة اللبنانية في تطبيق قرار مجلس الأمن 1701"، أكدت أن "القوات المسلحة اللبنانية هي جزء لا يتجزأ في ضمان الهدوء والاستقرار الذي تنعم به منطقة عمليات اليونيفيل."
Israeli media have accused the peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) of becoming an “excuse for Hizbullah and the Lebanese government to violate UN resolution 1701.”
and they are spot on!
Is UNIFIL preventing Hezbollah from being south of the Litani?
Is UNIFIL not seeing Hezbollah conducting pre-jihad tours of the border for shia Iraqi and shia Iranian militia heads?
Israeli stooge, you support the Israeli slams then against the Lebanese Army and United Nations.
Iranian stooge, you now support the Lebanese army and the United Nations?
Can you refute any of the facts @marcus presented? Of course not; so you resort to insults and calling him an 'israeli'.
Refute Israeli claims, why should I?
You are the enemy of Lebanon after all, and that is final.
The same so called facts you present, are the same as the Israeli enemies.
Which makes you an Israeli, or even worse, a traitor.
Since when has Kizballah supported the UN ya Ali? your starting to sound like the Iraqi information minister during desert storm loooool
Is UNIFIL preventing incursions of Lebanese airspace by Israel? This makes me a Lebanese stooge
"Resolution 1701 was adopted to end the war, calling for full respect of the Blue Line."
1701 is a lot more than 'espect of the Blue Line' and hizbullah moves freely within UNIFIL's theater of operations and with their knowledge.
UNIFIL are helpless and often they are attacked by hizbullah ( dressed in civilian clothes ) and pelted with stones. UNIFIL cannot even take pictures inside southern villages or else they will be attacked and their cameras destroyed.
The Definition of a traitor is simply a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc.
This would apply for a Kizballah supporter who places Iran's wellfare over that of Lebanon.