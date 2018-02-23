عون: قرار لبنان بالدفاع عن حدوده برا وبحرا لا يسمح لاسرائيل بتخطيها

عون: قرار لبنان بالدفاع عن حدوده برا وبحرا لا يسمح لاسرائيل بتخطيهاRead this story in English
أكد رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون أن الوضع الحالي لا يسمح لاسرائيل أن تتخطى الحدود، لافتا الى ان هناك قرارا لبنانيا بالدفاع عن هذه الحدود برا وبحرا.
وقال عون في حديث الى برنامج "زاوية أخرى" على قناة "السومرية" العراقية، أنه أثار أمام وزير الخارجية الاميركية ريكس تيليرسون مشكلة النزاع مع اسرائيل حول حدود لبنان البحرية والبرية، موضحا أن "لدى لبنان خرائط تعود الى عشرينات القرن الماضي تثبت حقوقه بأرضه وهي موجودة بيد العالم بأسره، ولا يمكن التلاعب بها".
ورأى عون أن "ما تطالب به اسرائيل في هذا السياق يؤدي الى خسارة هذه الحقوق"، مطالبا اياها باللجوء الى التحكيم، "والا قد تكون النتائج مأساوية واسرائيل تدرك ما معنى ان نصل لهذه النتائج".
وعن حل النزاع حول الحدود البحرية، اعتبر انه "يمكن اللجوء الى طرف ثالث خبير في مثل هذه النزاعات تحت رعاية الامم المتحدة، لتحديد الحدود والبت في هذه المشكلة".
وردا على سؤال عن الوضع في سوريا، رأى الرئيس عون انه "يتخطى الحدود السورية وأن دخول أطراف دولية زاد الامور تعقيدا"، معتبرا أن "الحل بات بيد الدول الكبرى عبر تفاهم روسي-أميركي".
وعلى صعيد المحاور الناشئة في المنطقة وموقف لبنان بالنأي بالنفس، شدد على أنه ليس في أي محور، وقال: "انا مع احترام المصالح الحيوية لكل البلدان العربية، ولن اسمح لنفسي بأن امس بمصلحة حيوية لأي بلد".
"Lebanon has maps dating back to the 1920s proving its rights to its land. These maps are available in the hands of the entire world and can not be manipulated.”
Dear Sionist, it even include the Houla valley given by the french to the british in 1932.
The real border is the Paulet Newcombe line but uneducated people ignore that.
