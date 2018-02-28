مقتل اكثر من 600 مدني في هجوم النظام السوري على الغوطة الشرقية

مقتل اكثر من 600 مدني في هجوم النظام السوري على الغوطة الشرقيةRead this story in English
قتل اكثر من 600 مدني بينهم 147 طفلا في هجوم النظام السوري على الغوطة الشرقية، اخر معقل للفصائل المعارضة قرب دمشق، منذ 18 شباط، وفق ما افاد المرصد السوري لحقوق الانسان الاربعاء.
وتراجعت حدة الغارات الجوية والقصف المدفعي مع اعلان روسيا الثلاثاء هدنة انسانية يومية لخمس ساعات. لكن ثمانية مدنيين قتلوا الاربعاء وعثر على جثث جديدة تحت الانقاض ما يرفع الى 601 عدد المدنيين الذين قضوا في 11 يوما، بحسب المرصد.
For those of you who think your side is winning the war in Syria...
The prolonged conflict in Syria has already had a devastating economic impact but could yet spiral to cost the country more than $1 trillion, according to a new report.
The report published Tuesday by children's charity World Vision and consultancy firm Frontier Economics said that the Syrian war to date had cost an estimated $275 billion for the country.
It added that real GDP (gross domestic product) per capita was around 45 percent lower than it would have been in the absence of war.
"The $275 billion is just to Syria itself. It's the gap between what the GDP should be and what it is," Fran Charles, World Vision's Syria Response Advocacy Director and one of the writers behind the report, told CNBC by phone from Jordan.