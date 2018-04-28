في لبنان مرشحة عن "المقعد الفلسطيني" غير الموجود مناصرة لحقوق اللاجئين

في لبنان مرشحة عن "المقعد الفلسطيني" غير الموجود مناصرة لحقوق اللاجئينRead this story in English
في قاعة تدريس في أحد مخيمات بيروت، تشرح منال قرطام لعدد من الطلاب أهداف حملتها بعد ترشحها عن المقعد الفلسطيني، غير الموجود في مجلس النواب، في خطوة رمزية هدفها حث القوى السياسية على لحظ حقوق اللاجئين في برامجها.
ويستضيف لبنان وفق آخر احصاء نشرته الحكومة في كانون الأول الماضي 174 ألف لاجئ فلسطيني موزعين على 12 مخيماً، بعدما كانت تقديرات متداولة تتحدث عن وجود نحو 500 ألف يعيشون ظروفاً صعبة.
وتقول منال (40 عاماً) المولودة في مدينة طرابلس لأب فلسطيني وأم لبنانية لوكالة فرانس برس خلال زيارتها مخيم مار الياس للاجئين الفلسطينيين في بيروت "راودتني فكرة الترشح انطلاقاً من أننا في مرحلة انتخابات ولكل المرشحين برامج سياسية تتحدث عن العدالة الاجتماعية والديمقراطية".
وتوضح الشابة الحائزة على دراسات عليا في الحقوق والقانون الدولي وتتكلم الفرنسية والانكليزية بطلاقة "وجدت من الضروري القول إن العدالة الاجتماعية مهمة جداً لا للمواطنين فحسب بل لكل المقيمين في لبنان" وبينهم اللاجئون الفلسطينيين.
ويجري لبنان في 6 أيار انتخابات نيابية هي الأولى منذ نحو عقد من الزمن، وفق قانون انتخاب جديد يعتمد النظام النسبي، ما دفع المستقلين وناشطي المجتمع المدني الى الترشح.
على حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي كما خلال لقاءاتها وجولاتها في المخيمات الفلسطينية، تشرح منال أهداف حملتها الرمزية تحت عنوان #موجودين وتقدم نفسها بوصفها مرشحة عن "المقعد الفلسطيني".
وتعمل منال على نشر صور لها مرفقة بشعارات أطلقتها الأحزاب السياسية على حملاتها الانتخابية، لكنها تدخل تعديلات عليها. فيصبح شعار "نبض الشعب" لحزب الكتائب اللبنانية "نبض الشعب المعزول"، ويتحول شعار حزب القوات اللبنانية من "صار بدا ديمقراطية" الى "صار بدها ديمقراطية مش ديموغرافية".
وتشرح منال التي تفيض حيوية وحماسة "كان على أحد أن يقول +هناك أشخاص موجودون منذ سبعين عاماً في هذا البلد لكنهم غير موجودين في سياسات الدولة+ (..) لخلق صدمة في صفوف الناس وسط هذا الكم الهائل من المرشحين".
ولطالما شكّل الوجود الفلسطيني عاملاً حسّاساً في لبنان وموضوعاً متفجرّاً بين الأطراف التي شاركت في الحرب اللبنانية بين العامين 1975 و1990. ولا يزال حاضراً في الخطاب السياسي لبعض القوى اللبنانية التي تكرر رفضها المطلق لـ"توطين الفلسطينيين" أو أي إجراء يناقض حق العودة أو ينزع عن اللاجئين هويتهم.
- حقوق اقتصادية واجتماعية -يعيش اللاجئون الفلسطينيون في لبنان وضعاً صعباً بسبب منعهم من العمل في قطاعات مهنية كثيرة ومن التملك. ويحظر القانون اللبناني على المرأة ان تمنح جنسيتها الى اولادها، وأحد الاسباب الرئيسية لهذا المنع هو زواج العديد من اللبنانيات من فلسطينيين، وبالتالي الخشية من تغيير ديموغرافي.
وأعد وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل الشهر الماضي مشروع قانون يطالب باعطاء المرأة اللبنانية حق منح الجنسية لأولادها اذا كانت متزوجة من غير لبناني، "باستثناء دول الجوار للبنان، وذلك لمنع التوطين" في اشارة الى السوريين والفلسطينيين بشكل رئيسي.
وتقول منال "أطالب بحقوق مدنية واجتماعية واقتصادية للاجئين الفلسطينيين ولا أطالب بحقوق سياسية" موضحة أن ذلك يتضمن "حق العمل في كل المهن وحق الحماية الاجتماعية وحق التملك"، وهو الأمر الذي تعارضه القوى السياسية اللبنانية بمعظمها.
ومن خلال حملتها التي ستستمر بعد الانتخابات للضغط على المعنيين والمجتمع الدولي لايلاء حقوق الفلسطينيين في لبنان الاهتمام اللازم، تطالب منال بجعل المخيمات "مفتوحة على محيطها وجزءاً من برامج وخطط البلديات".
وتشرح "يجب ألا تكون المخيمات معزولة ومغلقة، ويجب أن تخضع لسلطة الدولة وسيادتها، وينبغي أن يكون الفلسطيني ضمن العملية التنموية والانمائية اللبنانية".
وتضيف "بهذا الشكل، يمكن أن نبني إنساناً ومجتمعاً فلسطينياً قادراً على تحرير أرضه والعودة اليها".
وأقيمت مخيمات اللاجئين في لبنان اثر نكبة الفلسطينيين العام 1948 مع قيام دولة اسرائيل. ولا تدخل القوى الأمنية المخيمات بموجب اتفاق غير معلن بين منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية والسلطات في لبنان. وتمارس الفصائل نوعاً من الأمن الذاتي داخل المخيمات.
وتحول بعض تلك المخيمات ملجأ لجماعات متطرفة ومجموعات خارجة عن القانون، إضافة إلى فصائل عسكرية متعددة المرجعيات.
- "تجاهل" قضايا حقوقية-وفي تقرير أصدرته الخميس، أعلنت منظمة "هيومن رايتس ووتش" الحقوقية أن 27 مرشحاً ومرشحة من اجمالي 597 مرشحاً للانتخابات أعلنوا التزامهم بتعزيز حماية حقوق الإنسان في 10 مجالات، بينها حقوق اللاجئين.
وينتمي معظم هؤلاء المرشحين وفق المنظمة الى مجموعات مدنية تخوض الانتخابات للمرة الأولى.
وقالت نائبة مديرة قسم الشرق الأوسط في المنظمة لما فقيه،"من المخيب للآمال ألا يقدم أي من الأحزاب اللبنانية المشاركة في الحكومة التزامات حقوقية قوية".
والتزم "حزب الكتائب"، غير الممثل في الحكومة، وحده بالإصلاحات ما عدا تلك المتعلقة بحقوق اللاجئين، وفق المنظمة.
وتعتبر المنظمة أن البرلمان الذي تشارف ولايته الثالثة على الانتهاء لم يحرز أي تقدم على صعيد عدة قضايا حقوقية رئيسية.
وتدرك منال أن مهمتها ليست سهلة، وتطمح الى أن تضم ناشطين فلسطينيين ولبنانيين الى حملتها هذه.
وتقول "ردود الفعل ايجابية جداً، بغض النظر اذا كانت تؤيد الحملة أم تعارضها، بمجرد أن تفاعل الناس معها، أعتبر ذلك ايجابياً"، وتضيف "إنها حملة توعية ومن الطبيعي أن تُطرح الكثير من التساؤلات".
And after reading this article, you still have the audacity to call Israel an apartheid state?
Palestinians are free to physically go anywhere they want within the country, there aren’t walls around their place of living, most own their own apartment which can be anywhere within the country although they tend to hang out in their own neighborhoods. Lebanon is definitely not an apartheid country although we are xenophobic just like in Israel they treat Yemeni or Ethiopian Jews like lesser people.
Arabs in Israel are not only free to go where they want, but also to work in what they want, serve in the army or become ministers or even they could be Prime Minister. I don't say Israel is good, I say that it's a shame the way fellow Arabs and fellow muslims are treated better by a country which is not Arab nor muslim like Israel, than in Lebanon which is an Arab country and populated by a majority of muslims.
Yes Kanaan, but these Arabs in Israel hold an Israeli passport. What about those who don’t have one? I.e the palos in the occupied West Bank or Gaza? Are they free to go anywhere they want when they want it? And let me emphasize that the real Jews are Arabs, the same as Christians and Muslims . These European/American and Russian Jews with blond hair or blue eyes are imposters and invaders.
How about Arabs in occupied territories like West Bank and Gaza? Are they free to go where they want and work what they want and serve in the Army. Are they entitled to vote in Israeli elections? Have employement in Israeli public institutions?
No No No. Why?
Because they are occupied and denied of all rights.
That what made Israel an apartheid state. But to pretend they are not. Israel allowed the creation of Palestinian authority- to pretend that they no longer occupy them, and therefore Israel is no longer supposed to give them any rights.
Are all refugee from Asia Africa etc...allowed in Israel? No - Muslim refugees are not allowed in Israel.
Does Israel give people like Sub Sahara Africans, or South Asian, who enter Israel on refugees status, the right to vote, to serve in Israeli Army, take up gov positions or work in gov institutions or work in any fields, and take an Israeli passport? NO
Then Palestinians in Lebanon who are still resident in Lebanon under refugee status are given similar limited rights as the rest of the world gives limited rights to anyone entering on refugees status.
Yes SOS I wasn't talking about Palestinian territories. The fact is that on the one hand a Hebrew speaking population with a Jewish custom give the same citizenship rights to Arab which are mostly Muslims (and potential ennemies), while on the other hand the Lebanese which share the same Arab culture and mostly the same religion(s) (christianity and islam) than Palestinian treat the latter as shit while they have been there for decades. This is not acceptable, sorry to say that, and when I see Lebanese critizing others and then condoning the fate of Palestinians in Lebanon, this pisses me out.
Kanaan my friend, the Hebrew language spoken in Israel was created from scratch a century, it’s no different than Esperanto, it’s artificial. These people are all immigrants, most descend from survivors of nazi extermination camps or Russian gulags, you’d expect more humanity in them, yet they’ve been backing extremists, Nazi-like politicians like Sharon or Natanyahu. They’re super racists... they call us Arabs yet the authentic Jews are Arabs. We should definitely do something about the Palestinians in Lebanon because leaving them uneducated is a ticking bomb just like the Shia. If they can’t stand on their own feet, they should receive help to do so. And knowing that they only represent 172 000 souls is reassuring for maintaining the fragile sectarian equilibrium.
You are right Phillipo, it's wrong to call Israel an apartheid state. It's more accurately an occupation, a hostile takeover, a non state. The Lebanese do not occupy Lebanon and this Palestinian refugee has no business running in a Lebanese election. Your attempt to drag this article into the apartheid state debate fails miserably. On the other hand she is a refugee only because someone, maybe a relative of yours, illegally and by force took possession of what belongs to her people. And enough with the chosen people nonsense. DNA after DNA studies prove unequivocally that most pre-partition Palestine Muslim and Christian Arabs and Jews share the same DNA more so than the imported Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jews. This makes the whole Zionist theory of the historic Land of Israel preposterous.
"theory of the historic Land of Israel preposterous."
When was the last time you read your Bible? How many times is Jerusalem mentioned there. Well over 600. How many times is it mentioned in the Koran, exactly NONE.
"the whole Zionist theory of the historic Land of Israel preposterous."
When was the last time YOU read your Bible? How many times is the whole Zionist theory of the historic Land of Israel mentioned there. Well exactly NONE.
lol @ cute phillipo using the fairy tale (that chosenites themselves ditched for the later TALMUD )and calling it an accurate historical document [(LMAO+ROFL)xLOL]x1488
