قاسم: وضعنا سيكون أفضل في البرلمان القادم ولا وضوح حول الشخص المناسب لرئاسة الحكومة
أكد نائب الامين العام لحزب الله الشيخ نعيم قاسم أن وضع الحزب سيكون أفضل في البرلمان القادم، معلنا أن ليس لديهم "وضوح حول الشخص المناسب لموقع رئاسة الحكومة".
وقال قاسم في مقابلة أجراها لوكالة ارنا "لا يمكن القول ان عدم التحالف الانتخابي لا يؤثر نهائيا علي القواعد الشعبية ولكن هذا التأثير يزول بعد الانتخابات خاصة ان اطراف التحالف يؤكدون علي ان الخيار السياسي مقدم وثابت وهذا ما برز من خلال التصريحات ونحن واثقون ان التحالف السياسي لن يتأثر".
ولفت الى أن كتلة حزب الله وحركة امل والحلفاء ستكون وازنة وفيها سعة تمثيل ونحن دائما ننظر الي سعة التمثيل".
وأضاف "اما الاعداد فقلنا اننا لا نبحث عن ثلث معطل او اكثرية . برأينا ان سعة التمثيل ستحقق ووضعنا سيكون افضل في البرلمان القادم، و توقعاتنا اننا سنكون مع مجلس نيابي فيه قوي وازنة مؤيدة للمقاومة من مناطق مختلفة واحزاب حليفة وسيحمل هؤلاء لواء المقاومة ".
وحول تيار المستقبل قال قاسم "لم تكن قيادات المستقبل موفقة في تحفيز الناس انتخابيا لان هذه القيادات لجأت الي اتهامات ومواقف اقرب الي الشتائم منها الي البرنامج الانتخابي . اما عن هوية بيروت فالجميع يعلم ان هوية بيروت وطنية وتضم كل الطوائف والقوي وهذا ما سيترجم في الانتخابات النيابية. اما الحديث عن هوية اخري لبيروت فليس سوي دعاية انتخابية فاشلة. الكل يعلم ان حزب الله يفوز بشعبيته اللبنانية الوفية المجاهدة ".
وحول من سيترأس مجلس النواب المقبل، لفت قاسم الى أنه "تبين من خلال التجربة والتحالف مع حركة امل اصبح واضحا ان الاجدر ليكون رئيس مجلس النواب هو الرئيس نبيه بري ولسنا محتاجين لوقت للتفكير".
وتابع "الامور واضحة كوضوح الشمس علي مستوي رئاسة مجلس النواب".
وحول رئاسة الحكومة، فقال قاسم أنها "مؤجلة لما بعد الانتخابات لانه ليس لدينا وضوح حول الشخص المناسب لموقع رئاسة الحكومة. بعد صدور نتائج الانتخابات تتضح الصورة".
Hizbullah will “face corruption regardless of individuals, even if they were allies
If your party or political camp has not only nothing to show for in terms of achievements or gov services, but worse, they brought Lebanon into a dismal state. Yet these corrupt traitors have found a way to run a campaign that would divert people's attention from their abhorrent service record toward a distraction they came up with together called "Epic life and death battle"
Mashnouk- Battle is between the Persian Empire vs Arabism - vote for Mustakbal so Arabism prevails.
Berri - We the Resistance is in the crosshairs of our enemy who want to bring down the resistance- vote for us so the resistance prevails.
Qassem - the battle is to safeguard the Resistance Axis from the enemy schemes,vote for us to consolidate the resistance axis against the enemy.
When in reality they already publicly vowed to bring each other back to their positions (Parliament Speaker and PM) the way they were.
They would continue to lie through their teeth as the masses beleive them and will bring them back to power. The nation continuous its backward slide.
It is not their fault for being corrupt scheming and treasonous politicians and gov officials. It is the fault of the dumb masses who follow them blindly and elect them again and again and then nag about the sad state of living they live in.
For once, just this time, the people should vote all of them out, and vote people like كلنا وطني in their place. What is there to lose. They can't be any worse than the current ones. There is nothing to lose and a lot to gain in voting for كلنا وطني. And worst case scenario- if they turn out to be corrupt and incompetent as the current ones, you can always vote them out in 4 years.
Qassem assured that Hizbullah will “face corruption. We will set a detailed plan to reach the highest possible degree.”
Every corrupt politician during election seasons says the same thing to the blind illiterate stupid sheep masses.
In 2005 :" I will make a bargain with you, vote for me in, and I will fight corruption, bring investment, improve gov services, provide 24/7 electricity, solve the garbage problem, yadi yada, bla bla bla..."
The people - kept their part of the bargain and elected them in. Did the politicians kept theirs?
In 2009, again the same corrupt political class presented themselves to the people and made the exact same bargain. The people - kept their part of the bargain and elected them again.
Today it is 2018 - and here they go again- making their rounds and telling people the same thing. Isn't it time for the people to wake up and tell them:" hey we kept our part of the bargain twice before in 2005 and 2009. What have you done for us in return?