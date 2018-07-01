اسرائيل ترفض دخول سوريين فارين من القتال في درعا

اسرائيل ترفض دخول سوريين فارين من القتال في درعاRead this story in English
أكد رئيس الوزراء الاسرائيلي بنيامين نتانياهو الأحد أن بلاده لن تسمح بدخول المدنيين السوريين الفارين من الحرب في بلدهم لكنه أوضح أن حكومته ستواصل تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية لهم.
وفر عشرات آلاف السوريين هربا من العملية العسكرية الواسعة النطاق التي باشرتها قوات النظام السوري في 19 حزيران/يونيو بدعم روسي في محافظة درعا بهدف استعادتها بالكامل حيث أقام البعض ميخمات مؤقتة قرب مرتفعات الجولان التي تحتلها اسرائيل.
وقال نتانياهو في مستهل اجتماع لاعضاء حكومته "في ما يتعلق بجنوب سوريا، سنواصل الدفاع عن حدودنا".
وأضاف "سنقدم مساعدات إنسانية بقدر إمكانياتنا. ولن نسمح بالدخول إلى أراضينا".
من جهته، أعلن الجيش الاسرائيلي الأحد أنه أرسل تعزيزات إلى الجولان كاجراء احترازي.
ووضعت اسرائيل منذ سنوات برنامجا لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية للسوريين عبر الحدود في منطقة الجولان. وعالجت كذلك سوريين مصابين.
ويوم الجمعة، أفاد الجيش الاسرائيلي أنه نفذ عملية ليلية عبر خط الهدنة مع سوريا.
وأوضح أنه قام بايصال 300 خيمة و13 طنا من الأغذية إلى جانب معدات طبية وملابس إلى أربعة من المخيمات التي أقيمت في الجانب السوري من الجولان.
ودفعت وتيرة العنف المتزايدة خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين نحو 160 ألف شخص إلى الفرار من منازلهم، وفق تقديرات أولية صادرة عن الأمم المتحدة.
وبين هؤلاء 20 ألفا فروا إلى مناطق قريبة من معبر نصيب الحدودي مع الأردن التي تستضيف أكثر من 650 ألف لاجئ سوري مسجل وتقدر العدد الفعلي بقرابة 1,3 مليون.
وأفادت عمان أنه ليس بإمكانها فتح الحدود أمام مزيد من السوريين الفارين من النزاع الدائر منذ سبعة أعوام. لكنها أعلنت السبت أنها أرسلت مساعدات عبر الحدود إلى النازحين.
واحتلت اسرائيل أراض واسعة من مرتفعات الجولان والمناطق المحاذية لها من سوريا في 1967. وضمت المنطقة عام 1981 في تحرك لم يعترف به المجتمع الدولي.
