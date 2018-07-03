الاجهزة الامنية تؤكد: "لبنان قضى بالكامل على البنية التحتية للارهاب"Read this story in English
أكد مرجع أمني أن لبنان قضى بالكامل على البنية التحتية للارهاب.
وقال في حديث الى صحيفة "الشرق الاوسط" أن "ثمرة الإنجازات التي قامت بها الأجهزة الأمنية كانت قضاء مبرما على البنية التحتية الأساسية للإرهاب في البلاد، التي روعت اللبنانيين في السنوات الماضية".
وجزم المرجع أن العام 2017 كان مفصلا أساسيا في هذه الحرب.
وأوضح أن هذه الأرقام، تكشف فقط عما قامت به مديرية المخابرات في الجيش وحدها، مشيرا إلى وجود شركاء آخرين في عملية مكافحة الإرهاب في بقية الأجهزة الأمنية، وخصوصا في المديرية العامة للأمن العام وشعبة المعلومات في قوى الأمن الداخلي، اللذين قاما بإنجازات أخرى في هذا المجال صبت جميعها نحو الهدف الأوحد وهو القضاء على الإرهاب.
ويعترف المرجع، بأن ثمة إمكانية لخروج بعض الإرهابيين بعمل من هنا أو هناك، لكنه جزم مرة جديدة للصحيفة، بأن البنية التحتية التي كانت تزود هؤلاء بالسلاح والمتفجرات والدعم اللوجيستي، أصيبت بضربة قاصمة.
وأضاف "سيحاولون، ونحن سنبقى متيقظين لمنع أي خرق للأمن اللبناني، ويمكنني أن أجزم بأن لبنان في هذا المجال هو في مصاف الدول الأكثر أمنا في العالم اليوم".
"Report: Lebanon 'Demolished Infrastructure’ of Terrorism"
Lebanon is a state that sponsors terrorism.
It is ironic when Lebanon claims it has 'Demolished Infrastructure of Terrorism' when it shelters iranian hezbollah and includes it in every cabinet. Lebanon's security agencies from top to bottom are accomplices of this terror group.
Your saudis and Americans are the real sponsors of isis nusra etc. And you even have the same ideology in Saudi as Isis does.
Of course, the Saudis and Americans are the real sponsors of isis nusra etc. That's why they let them withdraw from Syrian borders towns into the Lebanese border and then supplied the air conditioned buses so they could escape Lebanese justice... no wait..
And you have the same ideology as Israel, terror and more terror built on religious hegemony.
lol @ 'Demolished Infrastructure’ of Terrorism
Yet, it is from Lebanon that hezbollah of iran launches its worldwide terror operations and it is Lebanon where hezbollah has its Headquarters.
"I can say that Lebanon is among the safest countries in the world today,” the source concluded.
of course and the situation in Baalbek, Hermel, Dahieh, Aqoura, etc are testimony the veracity of this claim.
I have the utmost respect for Mr. blablablabla for being Lebanese of European parents, for having a multi national company based in Paris, and for having a beautiful secretary named Beatrice who uses state-of-the-art Telex machine.
This Sharq el awsat report is inaccurate, we're still under Iranian occupation, Hizbala is the #1 terrorist org in the middle east. As ex-fpm stated, it has spies all over our security agencies and has infiltrated the gov. The cancer is growing!
Someone should study the Mystic phenomenon. He only posts when Iran's mercenaries are mentioned. It's like he's the citizen of a country other than Lebanon*. This is why I was taken aback when I found he commented on a Lebanese story.. then I noticed, he only commented of the Iranian mercenary portion of the story.
*Caveat: He could have gotten one from the Aoun Citizenship Decree.