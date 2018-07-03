فيينا تطلب من ايران رفع الحصانة عن دبلوماسي في النمسا اوقف بعد احباط الاعتداء في فرنسا

فيينا تطلب من ايران رفع الحصانة عن دبلوماسي في النمسا اوقف بعد احباط الاعتداء في فرنساRead this story in English
أعلنت النمسا انها طلبت من طهران رفع الحصانة الدبلوماسية عن دبلوماسي في سفارة ايران في فيينا يشتبه بتورطه في خطة اعتداء احبطت ضد تجمع لحركة ايرانية معارضة السبت في باريس.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الايرانية الثلاثاء لوكالة فرانس برس انه طلب من ايران "رفع الحصانة الدبلوماسية الايرانية عن الدبلوماسي" الذي اوقف السبت في المانيا. واوضح ناطق باسم الوزارة ان فيينا ابلغت بذلك سفير ايران في النمسا الذي استدعي الى الوزارة منذ الاثنين منذ اعلان القضاء البلجيكي عن احباط خطة الهجوم.
إيران تتهم إسرائيل بـ”سرقة الغيوم”
أشار رئيس جهاز الدفاع المدني الإيراني، الجنرال غلام رضا جلالي، الى أن إسرائيل تتلاعب بالطقس وتقف وراء الجفاف الذي يضرب إيران بسبب سرقتها للغيوم الإيرانية.
وأضاف جلالي، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة “ديلي ميل” البريطانية، أمس الاثنين، أن المناخ المتغير في إيران تحوم حوله الشبهات، مؤكدًا أن “التدخل الأجنبي يلعب دورًا في تغير المناخ”.
وأكد أن “إسرائيل وبلدا آخر في المنطقة (لم يسمه)، لديهما فرق مشتركة تعمل على توجيه الغيوم، التي تدخل الأجواء الإيرانية بحيث تكون غير محملة بالأمطار”.
واستند جلالي في تصريحاته إلى مسح أظهر أن جميع المناطق الجبلية الواقعة بين أفغانستان والبحر المتوسط تغطيها الثلوج باستثناء الجبال الواقعة في إيران.
