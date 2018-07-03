جعجع يتصل بباسيل بعد لقائه عون

جعجع يتصل بباسيل بعد لقائه عونRead this story in English
اتصل رئيس حزب "القوات اللبنانية" سمير جعجع ليل الاثنين بوزير الخارجية جبران باسيل، وذلك بعد لقائه رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون.
وأفادت قناة الـOTV ان جعجع اتصل بباسيل ليلاً وطلب منه ايفاد ملحم رياشي اليه.
وكان جعجع التقى عون في قصر بعبدا عصر أمس الاثنين، واتفق معه على "خارطة طريق" بحسب ما أعلن بعد اللقاء الذي لم يكن طويلا.
وأعلن جعجع حينها أن التواصل مع باسيل "سيعود".
وبرز مؤخرا خلافا بين "القوات" والتيار "الوطني الحر" وتحديدا مع باسيل على خلفية حجم تمثيل القوات في الحكومة.
وتطالب "القوات" بخمس حقائب وزارية إضافة الى منح موقع نائب رئيس حكومة لاحد نوابها، مشددة على أن نتائج الانتخابات النيابية تسمح لها بهكذا حصة.
ويعارض باسيل منح القوات أكثر من أربعة حقائب. ومنذ أيام نعى تفاهم معراب.
The Dr is disappointing me further.... unbelievable. Bowing to a dwarf and a senile mummy , I mean come on! You better have a signed blank check from them in your pocket.
Dont be disappointed SOS because that means you had faith and trust in Lebanese Politician. They are all birds of the same feathers, to each his/her own goals of getting fat of the land.
I had some faith until 2-3 years ago, and that’s why I didn’t vote this year. But I guess, I still naively believed there was some good left in him, he got played like a rookie and we People will suffer the consequences, Christians and real Muslims (Sunnis) alike. Khalas c’est finil....