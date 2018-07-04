حزب الله يعيد نصف مقاتليه في سوريا الى لبنان

حزب الله يعيد نصف مقاتليه في سوريا الى لبنانRead this story in English
بدأ حزب الله بإعادة نصف مقاتليه من سوريا الى لبنان بحسب ما كشف مصدر فرنسي لصحيفة "الحياة".
وقال "عناصر حزب الله المقاتلين في سورية كان يتراوح عددهم ما بين ٥٠٠٠ و٨٠٠٠ والآن نصفهم يعود.
ولفت المصدر إلى أن إسرائيل لا تستهدف "حزب الله" في سوريا كما أن الحزب لا يهاجم إسرائيل، معتبراً أن هناك نوعاً من التفاهم بعدم الهجوم المتبادل كما بين آل الاسد في سوريا وإسرائيل.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن "ضربات إسرائيل في سوريا تقتصر على المواقع الإيرانية، لأن حزب الله لديه سلاح بكثافة واكتسب خبرة عسكرية كبرى في ممارسة الحرب في سورية، وهذا ما قالته باريس لإسرائيل التي كانت سابقاً تعتقد أن حرب حزب الله ستضعفه عسكرياً في سوريا، في وقت كانت باريس ترى أن "حزب الله" قوى نفسه في سوريا ولو أنه خسر عناصر كثيرين".
واضاف المصدر إن المسوؤلين الإسرائيليين أدركوا أنهم إذا هاجموا "حزب الله" سيكون الأمر كارثة على لبنان، ولكن أيضاً على إسرائيل.
ورأى أن "حزب الله" يعيد عناصره من سوريا لأن بقاءهم فيها بات موضوع جدل واستياء لدى قاعدته بسبب القتلى الذين يسقطون هناك.
“Israel is not targeting Hizbullah in Syria, nor is the party attacking Israel. It is like a mutual understanding between the two not to attack, as between Syria’s Assad and Israel,”
"a senior French source told the daily."
What does some random french source know about hezbollah?
A whole lot more than you do, heretic.
they have intelligence agencies, intelligence is something you sheep lack.
There is a difference between propaganda, and rumors.
Actual intelligence on the Resistance is something you all lack off.
Just like you said Syria would be Hezbollahs downfall.
Your side lost, and even if all the Resistance returned to Lebanon, it would be in triumph.
Assad survived, Syria won. The Salafis lost.
That will be a mark on you for 30 more years to come, until next time your salafis got the guts to make another "uprising".
We will be ready do beat the Wahabis again any time.
Mystic baddo 3awaynat. “Assad won”.
Dude, wake up! The only winner is Putin, he owns Syria now! Israel will also be safer than ever.
The russkies are even being deployed on the Lebanese border, they’re kicking you out for good! Hahaha Bashar now has a leash around his long neck, it’s so much better than any other democratically elected president. When Putin says to him to roll over, he will. When Putin says to him bark, he barks. When Putin tells him Hizbala out, it’s hizbala out with whatever excuse to decrease the public humiliation lived by the inferior mitwelians.
the only reason your alawi assad is still in power is because the zionist enemy you claim you are fighting wants him to remain.
Aslong as Assad is alive and he is still President of Syria, then Assad won ofcourse with the help of Russia and Iran.
Same as the Salafis, without the help of Jordan, Turkey, Israel, USA, Saudi Arabia, Qatar etc. You would have lost back in 2011.
The salafis lost they are vermins getting exterminated, you lost. Assad is smiling and sits happily on his seat.
And now this is what is being played around Syria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrkXKXmCt54
Much to the salafis distaste, but they lost and now they have to shut up.
'Syria’s Assad Has Become Israel’s Ally'
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/.premium-syria-s-assad-has-become-israel-s-ally-1.6240499
Will these returning shia terrorists be arrested by Army Intelligence upon their return or will they come back to a hero's welcome hosted by Abbas Ibrahim?
They are also not drug dealers, money launderers, car thieves, and thugs.