"الوطني الحر": اتفاق معراب أصبح من الماضي!

رأى مصدر في التيار "الوطني الحر" ان اتفاق معراب أصبح من الماضي، مقترحا صياغة اتفاق آخر.
وقال المصدر في حديث الى صحيفة "الجمهورية" الاثنين "اتفاق معراب اصبح من الماضي ولا عودة إليه. يمكننا التفاعل مع القوات داخل حكومة واحدة ووفق معايير واضحة".
واقترح المصدر "فتح الابواب امام صياغة اتفاق جديد اكثر وضوحاً والتزاما".
وأضاف "إننا من حيث المبدأ لا ننكر على احد حق التمثيل في الحكومة، لكن ما يجب ان يحصل هو ان يتم احترام قواعد التأليف، وخصوصاً احترام الأحجام، وهناك نتائج انتخابات نيابية يجب ان تحترم".
ويسود التوتر بين "القوات" ووزير الخارجية جبران باسيل على خلفية حجم تمثيل القوات داخل الحكومة، إذ تطالب "القوات" بخمس حقائب وزارية إضافة الى موقع نائب رئاسة الحكومة، فيما يرفض باسيل الامر.
ومنذ أسابيع تقريبا نعى وزير الخارجية اتفاق معراب قائلا أنه "لم يعد قائما".
واشتعل التوتر، بعد أن نشر الشق السياسي من الوثيقة السرية لاتفاق معراب، وفيها: "تتوزع القوات والتيار الوطني الحر مناصفة المقاعد الوزارية المخصصة للطائفة المسيحية بما فيها السيادية والخدماتية والموزعة على المذاهب المسيحية المختلفة وفي حكومات العهد كافة وذلك بعد احتساب الحصة المسيحية التي جرت العادة أن تكون لرئيس الجمهورية أي وزيرين مسيحيين من حكومة 24 وزيراً أو 3 وزراء مسيحيين من حكومة 30 وزيراً".
كما تطرقت الوثيقة إلى التعيينات الادارية بحيث توزع الوظائف مناصفة بين القوات والتيار وملف الكهرباء ومكافحة الفساد.
والاثنين أعلن رئيس حزب "القوات" سمير جعجع رفضه القول أن اتفاق معراب قد سقط، مبيدا استعداده لترميم العلاقة مع "الوطني الحر".
no honor whatsoever, they didn't hold their end of the bargain...... shameless thieves.
in that case the President should resign as his election was the main part of that agreement
The big problem here is the family relationship between Aoun and Bassil. If not, I think that Aoun would have settled this long time ago by replacing Bassil who has done mistake after mistake. Now I think we have to wait for Aouns last breath before a rebellion takes place in FPM.
I think it would be naive to think that aoun has no influence over bassil and that basil's actions were made absent aoun's knowledge and approval.
The LF were used and abused and left out to dry. That is not the way to cement and reconcile Christians divide.
This is really saddening.....
Unless bassil knows that Aoun is covering up some sort of disease and that Bassil obviously knows of... acting like the boss, in order to become a future president by taking the dreadful initiative to break the inter Christian reconciliation. Afterall, we knew Aoun was appointed by Bashar, the next one will also be.
Are you also aware that Bassil canceled elections within the FPM at the local chapter level and every FPM official at the chapter level is appointed by Bassil.
Im not surprised. Like I say, after Michel Aoun...Bassil and perhaps the whole of FPM are finished. Sad if the whole movement falls apart, because there are some decent people and ideas there.