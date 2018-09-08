كارثة مطار بيروت: تعطل الاجهزة وتوقف حركة الطيران!Read this story in English
توقف برنامج إصدار بطاقات السفر وبرنامج تسلم الحقائب بشكل نهائي في مطار بيروت، ليل أمس الخميس، ما أدى إلى فوضى عارمة استمرت حتى الساعة الرابعة فجرا.
وأدى ذلك الى توقف حركة الطيران في المطار وفوضى في صفوف المسافرين الذين ارتفع صراخهم بسبب تأخر الطائرات عن الإقلاع، لاسيما أن غالبيتهم على لائحة الترانزيت.
وكان قد صدر عن المديرية العامة للطيران المدني في مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي منتصف الليل بيان أشار إلى أنه "عند الحادية عشرة من مساء الخميس الماضي الواقع في السادس من شهر أيلول الحالي طرأ عطل على شبكة الاتصالات التابعة لشركة sita المشغلة لنظام الحقائب والركاب المغادرين عبر مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي، مما أدى إلى توقف كلي لعملية التسجيل وازدحام في قاعات المغادرة وتقوم الوحدات المعنية بإصلاح الأعطال بالسرعة القصوى. ان إدارة المطار تتقدم من جميع المسافربن بالاعتذار عن هذا التأخير على أن يصدر لاحقا بيان عن المديرية العامة بآخر المستجدات".
The airport management could have done manual luggage check in or let passengers travel and ship their luggage as soon as the system would be operational again. The airlines are also responsible for not having a plan B. I hope that those traveling to Europe or the US will get a compensation for the delay because I don't beleive the airlines booked them a hotel night or gave them proper meals . The airport management has been poor for the last 10 years.
Yes, there is a lot of good and smart working people and ground staff at the airport. BUT there are some few incompetent people managing or overseeing the whole operation and usually these people (mostly) who get there job directly from Berry, Harri, Nassralah or Jumblat or whoever big shot... Hence people are hired according to WHO they know not WHAT they know.
Our whole nation fails because the Brain Drain is always leaving... Leaving the most critical jobs to the Brainless who used a WASTA .... Tfe' on who ever gets a job using a Wasta... I have no respect for you!
spot on
Any employee at the airport is there because of a wasta. I have a distant relative working there, everyday the airport owned bus comes and picks her up some 50 kilometers away yet she has no qualifications whatsoever. She just had to kiss some blue hand... by you’re right to mention that most of these people are Shia just like EDL gangrened by Amal’s people who also don’t even hold the brevet...