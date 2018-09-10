الحريري يصل لاهاي وافتتاح جلسات المرافعه الختامية تبدأ غدا

الحريري يصل لاهاي وافتتاح جلسات المرافعه الختامية تبدأ غداRead this story in English
وصل رئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري مساء الاثنين الى لاهاي حيث يشارك غدا الثلاثاء في افتتاح جلسات المرافعة الختامية للمحكمة الدولية الخاصة بلبنان والمخصصة للاستماع الى المرافعة الختامية للمدعي العام نورمان فاريل.
ويرافق الرئيس الحريري الوزيران مروان حمادة وغطاس خوري والنائب السابق باسم السبع.
ويستمع قضاة المحكمة الدولية الخاصة بلبنان اعتبارا من الثلاثاء إلى المرافعات الأخيرة في محاكمة أربعة أشخاص متهمين بالمشاركة في 2005 باغتيال رئيس الوزراء الأسبق رفيق الحريري.
ومع بدء هذه الجلسات الختامية، تدخل محاكمة المشتبه بهم وجميعهم من عناصر حزب الله، في مرحلتها الأخيرة بعد 13 عاما من الاغتيال الذي وقع في وسط بيروت وأودى بحياة الحريري و21 شخصا آخرين.
وقتل الحريري الذي كان رئيس وزراء حتى استقالته في تشرين الأول 2004 ، في شباط 2005 عندما فجر انتحاري شاحنة صغيرة مليئة بالمتفجرات لدى مرور موكبه في جادة بيروت البحرية. وأصيب أيضا 226 شخصا بجروح في عملية الاغتيال.
Lets hope that Lebanon and the world watches what Iran has done and continues to do to Lebanon. If Iran had spend 10% of its energy on Destroying Lebanon on acts against Israel then the Palestinians intifada would have had a chance but the game is out in the open now. Iran is not focused on destroying Israel but colonizing Lebanon.
I’m reading too many Shia terrorist names, my brain can no longer process them, I’m feeling dizzy.
That's an impressive scale model of the Beirut seaside complete with cars and cranes and everything. I wonder if they could have President Rouhani brings his toy airplanes, pretend to fly over the landscape and make airplane noises, that would be neat!
"Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly dismissed the tribunal as a U.S.-Israeli plot."
"John Bolton Threatens ICC With Sanctions If They Dare Investigate US or Israeli War Crimes"
The first time Nasrallah, the US and the Israelis agree on one point.