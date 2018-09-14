الادعاء في المحكمة الدولية: عياش شارك مباشرة وعمدا باغتيال الحريري

الادعاء في المحكمة الدولية: عياش شارك مباشرة وعمدا باغتيال الحريريRead this story in English
واصل الادعاء اليوم الجمعة، الادلاء بمرافعاته النهائية في قضية سليم عياش وآخرين متهمين باغتيال رئيس الحكومة الاسبق سعد الحريري.
وأكد الادعاء في مذكرته النهائية أن عياش قد "شارك مباشرة وعمدًا في تنفيذ الاعتداء الإرهابي، وفي القتل عمدًا، وفي محاولة القتل عمدًا".
وكشف أن "كل متهم من المتهمين قد تآمر لارتكاب عمل إرهابي عن طريق اغتيال الحريري بواسطة أداة متفجرة كبيرة في مكان عام".
وكان الادعاء تناول في مرافعته أمس الخميس موضوعي عياش وأبو عدس. إذ أكد في مذكرته ، أن عياش قد نسّق وشارك في مراقبة الحريري، وأنه نسّق عملية شراء الفان التي استخدمت كمركبة مفخخة بأداة تفجير مرتجلة، وأنه نسّق تنفيذ الاعتداء.
وقال أيضا أن حسين عنيسي وأسعد صبرا قد شاركا في اختيار واختطاف أبو عدس، وأنهما قد شاركا في توزيع إعلان المسؤولية زورًا.
وقد أعلن أحمد أبو عدس المسؤولية باسم جماعة وهمية غير معروفة من قبل، ولم يُسمع بها قط مرة أخرى، بحسب الادعاء الذي أكد أيضا، أن أبو عدس "لم يكن الانتحاري وأن حمضه النووي (DNA)لم يوجد أثر له في مسرح الجريمة".
ولقد اختير أبو عدس استنادًا إلى أوصاف محدّدة تجعل منه كبش فداءٍ يمكن تصديقه في إعلان المسؤولية زورًا.
وبحسب المذكرة النهائية للادعاء إن "المتآمرين كانوا قادرين على معرفة تحرّكات الحريري قبل يوم الاعتداء، إذ كان موعد انعقاد جلسة مجلس النواب معلنًا قبل ذلك بأسبوع ".
وتمكن الادعاء من الربط بين لقاء جمع الحريري في 21 كانون أول 2004 والامين العام لحزب الله حسن نصر الله في الضاحية الجنوبية، مما أدى إلى نقل معلومات استخباراتية عن تحركات الحريري.
وكشف الادعاء أن أول عملية مراقبة للحريري كانت في 22 تشرين أول 2004، ثم نشطت عمليات الرصد بشكل كبير من 21 كانون أول من العام ذاته، تاريخ اللقاء بين الحريري ونصر الله في الضاحية .
وأوضح أن عمليات المراقبة، التي نشطت منذ كانون 2004، توزعت الأدوار فيها بين كل من عياش ومرعي، اللذين استخدما هواتف أطلق عليها الادعاء "الشبكة الخضراء".
وتكفل بالمراقبة والاغتيال أفراد من الشبكتين "الحمراء والزرقاء"، في حين عمل أفراد "الشبكة البنفسجية" على تضليل الرأي العام والتحريض على جهات سياسية.
كذلك، زعم الادعاء في مذكرته أنّ "الأدلة تثبت أنّ الهواتف التي حدّدها هي تلك التي لا شك في أنّها استعملت في أغراض التحضير للاعتداء وتنفيذه، وفي إعلان المسؤولية عنه زورًا، وتثبت أيضًا أن مستعملي هذه الهواتف هم المتهمون".
وشدد على أن "عياش ومرعي وعنيسي وصبرا مذنبون لأن دورهم في الاعتداء مُثْبَتٌ بفسيفساء من الأدلة يُفهم بقِطَعِه مجتمعةً ويَقْوى بضم بعضها إلى بعض"، قائلا " "هم مسؤولون جنائيًّا عن سلوكهم في التحضير والتنفيذ والدعم للاعتداء الإرهابي".
وأضاف "المرتكبون قد استعملوا عن سبق إصرار مواد متفجرة لقتل الحريري و21 شخصًا آخر عمدًا، وأنهم أيضًا مسؤولون عن محاولة قتل 226 شخصًا آخر عمدًا".
