الراعي: لحكومة طوراىء حيادية سريعا!Read this story in English
دعا البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي الى "تشكيل حكومة طوارئ حيادية تبدأ ببناء الوحدة الوطنية".
وناشد الراعي في احتفال في برجا الاحد، خلال جولة له في إقليم الخروب، كل من رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون ورئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري "الاسراع في تشكيل الحكومة".
وتوجه اليهما بالقول "من غير المسموح ان نتمادى في عدم تشكيل الحكومة، فلا يوجد اي مبرر لعدم تشكيلها".
وأضاف "فلا الحصص ولا الاحجام ولا الحسابات هي الاولوية، بل الاولوية هي لبنان والشعب، لا يحق لكم الا تبنوا حكومة والا تبنوا وطنا".
Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Neutral, Emergency Govt.'
and who will nominate/appoint those neutral ministers? Aoun or Bassil?
Crap! I hope that doesn't set off Aoun's supporters and sack Bkerké again and beat him up like they did the previous one.
There's nothing neutral in Lebanon. There's no nationality, it's all sectarian and based on that will tell which foreign influence you belong to: The fanatical/Suicidal/eternal war of Iran, The Islamist/Pan Arabists/Baathist/Syrians/GCC, and the West.
Bless his holy cotton socks his royal eminence always has a great message for the people at his feet.