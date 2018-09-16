Mobile version

الراعي: لحكومة طوراىء حيادية سريعا!

من Naharnet Newsdesk 16:33 ,2018 أيلول 16
W460

دعا البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي الى "تشكيل حكومة طوارئ حيادية تبدأ ببناء الوحدة الوطنية".

وناشد الراعي في احتفال في برجا الاحد، خلال جولة له في إقليم الخروب، كل من رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون ورئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري "الاسراع في تشكيل الحكومة".

وتوجه اليهما بالقول "من غير المسموح ان نتمادى في عدم تشكيل الحكومة، فلا يوجد اي مبرر لعدم تشكيلها".

وأضاف "فلا الحصص ولا الاحجام ولا الحسابات هي الاولوية، بل الاولوية هي لبنان والشعب، لا يحق لكم الا تبنوا حكومة والا تبنوا وطنا".

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 16:56 ,2018 أيلول 16

Best FPM Patriarch, ever!

Thumb ashtah 17:24 ,2018 أيلول 16

Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Neutral, Emergency Govt.'

and who will nominate/appoint those neutral ministers? Aoun or Bassil?

Thumb roflmfao 18:04 ,2018 أيلول 16

Crap! I hope that doesn't set off Aoun's supporters and sack Bkerké again and beat him up like they did the previous one.

Missing rabiosa 18:06 ,2018 أيلول 16

There's nothing neutral in Lebanon. There's no nationality, it's all sectarian and based on that will tell which foreign influence you belong to: The fanatical/Suicidal/eternal war of Iran, The Islamist/Pan Arabists/Baathist/Syrians/GCC, and the West.

Thumb whyaskwhy 18:38 ,2018 أيلول 16

Bless his holy cotton socks his royal eminence always has a great message for the people at his feet.

Thumb justin 18:39 ,2018 أيلول 16

delusional

Thumb s.o.s 21:07 ,2018 أيلول 16

There's got to be more than wine in his chalice!

