عون: لا الليرة في خطر ولا لبنان على طريق الافلاس

عون: لا الليرة في خطر ولا لبنان على طريق الافلاسRead this story in English
طمأن رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون الى استقرار الوضع المالي والاقتصادي في لبنان.
وحذر عون في تغريدة على "تويتر" من خطوة الشائعات في لبنان، إذ قال "لا الليرة في خطر ولا لبنان على طريق الإفلاس".
وأضاف "كما قاومنا من أجل حريتنا وسيادتنا واستقلالنا علينا اليوم أن نقاوم من أجل إنقاذ وطننا".
Never has Lebanon known or seen a President who is financially astute like this one, ever!
“The same as we resisted for the sake of our freedom, sovereignty and independence"
LOL
and his 'Strong Lebanon' coalition includes every relic from the Syrian and Iranian regimes, including Al Ahbash, Elie Firzli, the SSNP, Talal Arslan, etc.
.... and World Markets instantly reacted: The Dow skyrocketed reaching unprecedented one day gains while NASDAQ stopped trading on fears of bargain hunters and excessively high number of puts on the Lebanese Pound.
You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"
You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " I dunno, I just do"
oh noooo
the lira is in danger and our beloved Lebanon seems on the path of bankruptcy...
Anything MujnAoun states, scary but generally the opposite is likely
What an embarrassment to have such a corrupt greedy liar sitting in the chair he remains craving