عون: لا الليرة في خطر ولا لبنان على طريق الافلاس

Read this story in English
من Naharnet Newsdesk 15:03 ,2018 أيلول 19
W460

طمأن رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون الى استقرار الوضع المالي والاقتصادي في لبنان.

وحذر عون في تغريدة على "تويتر" من خطوة الشائعات في لبنان، إذ قال "لا الليرة في خطر ولا لبنان على طريق الإفلاس".

وأضاف "كما قاومنا من أجل حريتنا وسيادتنا واستقلالنا علينا اليوم أن نقاوم من أجل إنقاذ وطننا".

لبنان
التعليقات 8
Missing ysurais 16:03 ,2018 أيلول 19

Thank u for reassuring us-- good.

Thumb beatryce 16:05 ,2018 أيلول 19

excusez-moi, mais que sait-il des questions financières?

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 16:13 ,2018 أيلول 19

Never has Lebanon known or seen a President who is financially astute like this one, ever!

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 16:15 ,2018 أيلول 19

“The same as we resisted for the sake of our freedom, sovereignty and independence"

LOL

and his 'Strong Lebanon' coalition includes every relic from the Syrian and Iranian regimes, including Al Ahbash, Elie Firzli, the SSNP, Talal Arslan, etc.

Thumb eagledawn 16:21 ,2018 أيلول 19

Aoun: Lira Not in Danger

.... and World Markets instantly reacted: The Dow skyrocketed reaching unprecedented one day gains while NASDAQ stopped trading on fears of bargain hunters and excessively high number of puts on the Lebanese Pound.

Missing rami 16:23 ,2018 أيلول 19

With his wealth, he doesn't need to worry.

Thumb Puppet 16:29 ,2018 أيلول 19

You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"

You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " I dunno, I just do"

Thumb lebanonforever 17:11 ,2018 أيلول 19

oh noooo
the lira is in danger and our beloved Lebanon seems on the path of bankruptcy...

Anything MujnAoun states, scary but generally the opposite is likely

What an embarrassment to have such a corrupt greedy liar sitting in the chair he remains craving

