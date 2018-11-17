الـ"سي آي إيه" خلصت إلى أن ولي العهد السعودي يقف وراء قتل خاشقجي

الـ"سي آي إيه" خلصت إلى أن ولي العهد السعودي يقف وراء قتل خاشقجيRead this story in English
نقلت صحيفة "واشنطن بوست" الجمعة عن مصادر مطّلعة لم تُسمّها، أنّ وكالة المخابرات المركزية الأميركية "سي آي إيه" خلُصت إلى أنّ ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان هو من أمر بقتل الصحافي جمال خاشقجي في اسطنبول الشهر الماضي.
وهذه المعلومات التي كشفتها الصحيفة التي كان خاشقجي يتعاون معها باستمرار، تُناقض التحقيق السعودي الذي أبعد بالكامل الشّبهات عن ولي العهد في هذه القضية.
ورفضت الـ"سي آي إيه" التعليق لوكالة فرانس برس على هذه المعلومات.
وللتوصّل إلى هذه الخلاصات، أوضحت "واشنطن بوست" أنّ الـ"سي آي إيه" قامت بتقييم معطيات استخبارية عدّة، بينها خصوصًا اتّصال هاتفي بين جمال خاشقجي وشقيق وليّ العهد السعودي الذي يشغل منصب سفير المملكة في واشنطن.
وبحسب "واشنطن بوست"، فقد نصح خالد بن سلمان الصحافيّ الراحل بالتوجّه إلى القنصليّة السعوديّة في اسطنبول للحصول على المستندات التي كان بحاجة إليها، مؤكدًا له أنّه لن يتعرّض لأذى.
وأضافت الصحيفة أنّ خالد بن سلمان أجرى هذا الاتصال بناءً على طلب شقيقه. وأشارت إلى أنّه من غير الواضح ما إذا كان خالد بن سلمان على دراية بأنّ خاشقجي قُتل لاحقًا.
وسارع خالد بن سلمان إلى الردّ عبر تويتر على هذه الاتّهامات التي رفضها بشدّة. وكتب "هذا اتّهام خطير، ويجب ألّا يُترك لمصادر مجهولة"، مُرفقًا تغريدته ببيان قال إنّه أرسله إلى الصحيفة.
وجاء في هذا البيان أنّ "الأمير خالد لم يُناقش في أيّ وقت من الأوقات مع جمال أيّ شيء يتعلّق برحلة إلى تركيا".
من جهتها، ذكرت صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" أنّ مسؤولين أميركيين حذّروا من أنّ وكالات الاستخبارات الأميركيّة والتركيّة لا تملك دليلاً واضحًا يربط وليّ العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بقضيّة قتل خاشقجي. لكنّ الصحيفة نقلت عن مسؤولين، أنّ الـ"سي آي إيه" تعتقد أنّ الأمير يملك من النفوذ بحيث لا يُمكن أن تكون عمليّة القتل قد تمت بدون موافقته.
وغيّرت السعودية مرارًا وتكرارًا روايتها الرسميّة لجريمة قتل خاشقجي في قنصليّتها في اسطنبول في 2 تشرين الأوّل/أكتوبر.
وبعد أن أكّدت في بادئ الأمر أنّ خاشقجي غادر القنصلية حيّاً، اعترفت الرياض تحت الضغوط بأنّه قُتل في قنصليتها في عمليّة نفّذها "عناصر خارج إطار صلاحياتهم" ولم تكُن السلطات على علم بها.
وفي آخر رواية حول الجريمة أعلنت النيابة العامة السعودية أنّ نائب رئيس الاستخبارات العامّة أحمد العسيري أمر فريقا من 15 عنصرًا بإعادة خاشقجي إلى السعودية "بالرضا أو بالقوة" وقد انتهى الأمر بمقتل الصحافي كاتب مقالات الرأي في صحيفة "واشنطن بوست" وتقطيع جثّته.
وبعد ساعات من طلب النيابة العامّة السعودية إنزال عقوبة الإعدام بحق خمسة من المتّهمين، فرضت الولايات المتحدة عقوبات اقتصاديّة على 17 سعودياً متّهمين بالضلوع في الجريمة، بينهم مقرّبون من وليّ العهد.
