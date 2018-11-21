ظريف يسخر من تصريحات ترامب حول السعودية

ظريف يسخر من تصريحات ترامب حول السعوديةRead this story in English
سخر وزير الخارجية الإيراني حمد جواد ظريف الأربعاء من تصريحات الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب الذي أكد على التحالف "الثابت" للولايات المتحدة مع السعودية على الرغم من قتل الصحافي جمال خاشقجي.
وكتب ظريف في تغريدة على حسابه على تويتر "الغريب أن ترامب يخصص الفقرة الأولى من تصريحه المشين حول فظائع السعودية، لاتهام إيران بكل الشرور التي يمكنه أن يتصورها".
وفي الواقع بدأ تصريح ترامب حول السعودية بسلسلة شكاوى من إيران يستخدمها لتبرير دعمه الثابت للرياض على الرغم من قتل الصحافي جمال خاشقجي في قنصلية المملكة في اسطنبول والتساؤلات عن إمكانية تورط ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
وتنتقد الولايات المتحدة باستمرار ايران أكبر خصم للسعودية في الشرق الأوسط.
وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني ساخرا "قد نكون مسؤولين أيضا عن حرائق كاليفورنيا لأننا لم نساعد في تمشيط الغابات".
ويشير ظريف بذلك إلى تصريحات أخرى لترامب حول الحرائق المدمرة في كاليفورنيا، أثارت ردود فعل على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.
فقد أكد ترامب أن نظيره الفنلندي قال له إن الفنلنديين "يمضون وقتا طويلا في التمشيط والتنظيف (الغابات) وأمور أخرى فيها ولا مشكلة لديهم". لكن الرئيس الفنلندي أكد أنه لم يتحدث مع ترامب عن تمشيط.
An iranian criminal and terrorist is pretending to be an advocate of human rights and of journalists.
https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/list-defendants-mental-retardation-executed-united-states
this is America and Trump who advocates for freedom and human rights.... Yankees brought up this way.
when it comes to money and oil, they lower their pants and defend a criminal regime like the Saudi one.
As opposed to Iran.. where.. people suffering from mental retardation.. are made supreme leader.. of the Islamic Republic.. aka.. wali al faghih.. and then.. the mental retardation sufferer.. and supreme leader/wali al faghih.... issues fatwas calling for.. the execution of.. anyone he dislikes.. because the coming Mahdi.. told him to.. FYI.. the coming Mahdi.. that's Santa Claus.. the Easter Bunny.. and the Bogeyman.. but less real..
As opposed to Iran.. where.. people suffering from mental retardation.. are made supreme leader.. of the Islamic Republic.. aka.. wali al faghih.. and then.. the mental retardation sufferer.. and supreme leader/wali al faghih.... issues fatwas calling for.. the execution of.. anyone he dislikes.. because the coming Mahdi.. told him to.. FYI.. the coming Mahdi.. that's Santa Claus.. the Easter Bunny.. and the Bogeyman.. but less real..
This is hilarious, his country is starving yet he has time to comment the news and faits divers!