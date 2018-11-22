الحريري: وين في نواب سنة مستقلين؟Read this story in English
التزم رئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري الصمت في مناسبة ذكرى الاستقلال، رافضا الحديث عن ملف تشكيل الحكومة وما ستؤول اليه الامور، لكنه عاد ليؤكد بحسم واختصار ان مشكلة النواب السنة المستقلين ليست لديه.
وقال في دردشة مع الإعلاميين في قصر بعبدا "لو بطّقو ما رح احكي شي عن الحكومة".
لكن وردًا على سؤال عن إذا كان سيلتقي النواب السنة المستقلين، قال بحسب قناة الـ LBCI : "وين في نواب سنة مستقلين؟ المشكلة ليست عندي".
وبرفض الحريري توزير السنة المستقلين في الحكومة، قائلا "لن اكون هذه المرة أم الصبي".
وكان وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل الذي يقوم بحراك ومساع للتوصل الى حل لـ"العقدة السنية"، دعا الرئيس الحريري الى لقاء النواب السنة الستة والتحاور معهم.
وشارك الحريري اليوم في احتفالات ذكرى الـ 57 للاستقلال، واستقبل التهاني في قصر بعبدا الى جانب كل من رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري.
وانسحب الحريري حين حضر السفير السوري للتهنئة، تجنبا لمصافحته كما جرت العادة.
A replay of Nasrallah's obstructions following Tammam Salam's nomination. Iran was in protracted negotiations with the P5+1 concerning the nuclear deal. , under Iran ordered Nasrallah to block the government formation. He and his lackeys wasted 9 month with silly demands. Aoun refused to accept the president's share, as unconstitutional. He insisted on one when he became president. They vetoed Salam's "moudawarat" in the portfolios. They accepted it later. Nasrallah refused to accept the 8-8-8 formula that President Sleiman and PM designate Salam had submitted. He demanded 9-9-6 and cautioned the majority to take this offer before his demands increased.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ZTCtgg7Is
The obstructions went on until the end of January 2014 when Iran's FM Zarif, from Davos, gave the green light and Nasrallah like magic accepted everything that'd been on the table since April 2013 including the 8-8-8 formula. The government was announced two weeks later.