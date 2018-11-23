اسرائيل تعترف بإغراق سفينة لاجئين لبنانيين قبالة طرابلس

اسرائيل تعترف بإغراق سفينة لاجئين لبنانيين قبالة طرابلسRead this story in English
اعترفت إسرائيل رسمياً، بأنها أغرقت صيف 1982 سفينة لاجئين لبنانيين قبالة شاطئ طرابلس، ما أسفر عن مقتل 25 شخصا من أصل 56 كانوا على متنها.
وذكرت القناة العاشرة الإسرائيلية أن غواصة إسرائيلية أطلقت صواريخ باتجاه سفينة اللاجئين قبالة شواطئ طرابلس شمال لبنان وأغرقتها، في إطار عملية أطلق عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي "درايفوس"، وبقيت سرية حتى اليوم ورفضت السلطات الإسرائيلية الكشف عن تفاصيلها.
وذكرت القناة الإسرائيلية أن سفينة تجارية كانت تحمل 56 لاجئا لبنانيا إلى قبرص أبحرت من شواطئ طرابلس خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار عقب الاجتياح الإسرائيلي لبيروت وخروج المقاتلين الفلسطينيين منها إلى تونس تحت حماية دولية.
وتعقبت غواصة تابعة للبحرية الإسرائيلية من طراز 540 (غال) السفينة اللبنانية، وبعد حوالي ساعة من مغادرتها لميناء طرابلس، استهدفتها بصاروخي طوربيد، ما أدى إلى انفجار السفينة وغرقها ومقتل 25 لاجئا لبنانيا كانوا على متنها.
وتذرع قائد الغواصة الإسرائيلية بأنه ظن أن السفينة تقل مقاتلين فلسطينيين في طريقهم للخروج من لبنان.
وادعى الجيش الإسرائيلي أن الهدف من "عملية درايفوس" كان تسيير الدوريات قبالة سواحل طرابلس لمواجهة سفن البحرية السورية، إذا ما أبحرت جنوبا لمهاجمة البحرية الإسرائيلية.
وفي تحقيق داخلي استمر نحو ثلاثة أعوام، امتنع الجيش الإسرائيلي عن تجريم العملية التي راح ضحيتها 25 مدنيا، واعتبر أن قائد الغواصة تصرف وفقا للتعليمات، وأن الأمر لا يتعدى كونه "خطأ في التقدير، لا يرقى لجريمة حرب ولا يستدعي تحقيقا جنائيا".
interesting story, I never heard of this ship though I have heard of them bombing the MEA fleet.
This is a paralell to when Hezbollah shot down a lebanese helicopter over Sejoud in 2008, killing 1.lt Samer Hanna. Crime or mistake?
here we have a complete jew to add to s.o.s although is a half one.
btw, if Hariri still reluctant to form a govt, here he has one more reason to speed it up and bring the case up-to the intl bodies level... Usa would veto it, but the intention is worth it.
Yes qana massacre was also a mistake...
This article is not detailed. Go here:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-admits-it-sank-lebanese-refugee-boat-in-1982-war-error-killing-25-tv/
A strong independent Lebanese Government would hold accountable ALL governments that carried out crimes against the Lebanese. But that is wishful thinking on my part...
it is ironic that the israeli enemy admits to making mistakes in lebanon yet the "brotherly" syrian regime never has and never will. nasrala is sending thousands to their death to prop up a regime that has committed more crimes in lebanon and brought on more miseries to it's people that all foreign countries combined. it has kidnapped thousands of lebanese and thrown them in jails in syria. it claimed that none of them are in it's jails even though many of their families have used bribery of syrian officials to visit them in syrian or get proof of life.
one of many examples of brotherly love
August 6, 1989 Syrian rockets hit and capsized a boat carrying passengers fleeing Lebanon’s beleaguered Christian enclave, and a 15-month-old Lebanese girl and her 2-year-old sister drowned. The boat, ferrying passengers from the port of Jounieh to a Cyprus-bound Hovercraft, capsized when a Syrian battery fired 40 rockets into the sea. The sisters were identified as Maya and Roba Nabil Azar .
you mean syria extended and fanned the war in Lebanon to ensure it's occupation and dominance