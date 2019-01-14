تعميم من مصرف لبنان: التحويلات النقدية تسدد بالليرة اللبنانية حصرا

تعميم من مصرف لبنان: التحويلات النقدية تسدد بالليرة اللبنانية حصراRead this story in English
أصدر مصرف لبنان تعميما الاثنين يقضي بصرف التحويلات التي تأتي من الخارج بالليرة اللبنانية فقط.
وجاء في التعميم "على المؤسسات كافة التي تقوم بعليات التحاويل النقدية بالوسائل الالكترونية أن تسدد قيمة التحاويل النقدية الالكترونية الواردة اليها من الخارج بالليرة اللبنانية حصرا".
يشار الى أن هذا التعميم يطال فقط التحويلات الالكترونية عبر الـOMT و Western Union و MoneyGarmK فيما التحاويل المصرفية العادية غير معنية في التعميم الصادر.
وهدف التعميم بحسب مصادر مصرف لبنان هو مكافحة تبييض الأموال.
Lack of leadership in Lebanon has banks paying highest interest rates on deposits. Historical the banks sensing a decline for the lira have raised interest rate up-to 25% (in 1980-82) however the fall out has been the lira eventually experiences devaluation. Many remember the horror stories of those who invested their last nickel in the lira hoping to make the common 15% interest rate pay off for only to find the currency to drop shy of a figment of what it used to be. The common denominator here with the early 80's is that syria weakened the economy and lack of Lebanese leadership....
"Central Bank sources told LBCI TV that the request is aimed at combating money laundering."
who believes this lie?
In a decade the The American debts bankrupt dollar will be replaced by the Chinese, Russian, and Crypto currencies.
Venezuelan Bolivars, Russian Rubles , Turkish Liras, Iranian Rials is what big john believes in lmfao.
"the request is aimed at combating money laundering"
and how much can one transfer via Western Union for it to be considered "money laundering"?
What a joke! They are short on dollars and the economy is collapsing.