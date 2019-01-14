Mobile version

تعميم من مصرف لبنان: التحويلات النقدية تسدد بالليرة اللبنانية حصرا

من Naharnet Newsdesk 18:30 ,2019 كانون الثاني 14
W460

أصدر مصرف لبنان تعميما الاثنين يقضي بصرف التحويلات التي تأتي من الخارج بالليرة اللبنانية فقط.

وجاء في التعميم "على المؤسسات كافة التي تقوم بعليات التحاويل النقدية بالوسائل الالكترونية أن تسدد قيمة التحاويل النقدية الالكترونية الواردة اليها من الخارج بالليرة اللبنانية حصرا".

يشار الى أن هذا التعميم يطال فقط التحويلات الالكترونية عبر الـOMT و Western Union و MoneyGarmK فيما التحاويل المصرفية العادية غير معنية في التعميم الصادر.

وهدف التعميم بحسب مصادر مصرف لبنان هو مكافحة تبييض الأموال.

Thumb s.o.s 19:27 ,2019 كانون الثاني 14

Oh-oh! Ain’t good at all!!!!

Thumb whyaskwhy 19:50 ,2019 كانون الثاني 14

God help our Lira's future many thousands will go hungry if it does drop.

Thumb s.o.s 20:19 ,2019 كانون الثاني 14

Well, many banks have been offering 12% on the LL... which means that in five years you double your money, this isn’t sustainable! From what I’ve been reading, banks who loaned money to the State should expect getting 30 cents on the dollar. So so bad.

Thumb whyaskwhy 23:34 ,2019 كانون الثاني 14

Lack of leadership in Lebanon has banks paying highest interest rates on deposits. Historical the banks sensing a decline for the lira have raised interest rate up-to 25% (in 1980-82) however the fall out has been the lira eventually experiences devaluation. Many remember the horror stories of those who invested their last nickel in the lira hoping to make the common 15% interest rate pay off for only to find the currency to drop shy of a figment of what it used to be. The common denominator here with the early 80's is that syria weakened the economy and lack of Lebanese leadership....

Thumb s.o.s 00:51 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

Just heard banks were offering up to 19% on the ل.ل.

That’s insane !

Missing servant-of-jesus 01:33 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

"Central Bank sources told LBCI TV that the request is aimed at combating money laundering."
who believes this lie?

Missing bigjohn 02:46 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

In a decade the The American debts bankrupt dollar will be replaced by the Chinese, Russian, and Crypto currencies.

Thumb liberty 05:24 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

Why don't you take the lead ya troll and start saving in Russian Rubels.

Thumb s.o.s 19:01 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

Venezuelan Bolivars, Russian Rubles , Turkish Liras, Iranian Rials is what big john believes in lmfao.

Thumb commirade.vlad 17:42 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

Tovarishch bigivan we say american bankrupt will fall for 70 years we idiots then, you idiot now, da!

Thumb liberty 05:26 ,2019 كانون الثاني 15

"the request is aimed at combating money laundering"

and how much can one transfer via Western Union for it to be considered "money laundering"?

What a joke! They are short on dollars and the economy is collapsing.

