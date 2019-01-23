السعودية تعلن استعدادها الكامل لدعم الاقتصاد اللبناني

السعودية تعلن استعدادها الكامل لدعم الاقتصاد اللبنانيRead this story in English
أعلن وزير المالية السعودي محمد الجدعان عن استعداد بلاده لبذل "كل ما في وسعها لدعم الاقتصاد اللبناني المتدهور".
وجاء إعلان الجدعان خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي "دافوس"، من دون أن يكشف المزيد من التفاصيل، بحسب ما نقلت عنه شبكة CNBC.
وقال "أننا مهتمون برؤية لبنان مستقراً وسنقدم الدعم له بكافة الوسائل"، مشيراً الى "أننا مصممون ايضا على التأكد من اننا نلعب دورنا كمحفز للاستقرار فى المنطقة".
وكان الجدعان قد مثل المملكة العربية السعودية في القمة العربية الاقتصادية التنموية التي انعقدت في بيروت الاحد. وكان من المفترض أن تتمثل الممكلة بالعاهل السعودي الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، لاسيما أن القمة انعقدت على مستوى الرؤساء والملوك.
وكانت دولة قطر أعلنت منذ يومين أنها تعتزم شراء سندات للحكومة اللبنانية بقيمة 500 مليون دولار دعماً للإقتصاد اللبناني.
وتمثلت قطر بأميرها الشيخ تميم الذي قرر في الساعات الاخيرة الحضور شخصيا الى بيروت بصورة مفاجئة، في خطوة فسرتها بعض التقارير أنها رسالة سياسية الى دول الخليج وخاصة الممكلة العربية السعودية.
How much have the ayadollars invested in lebanese economy?
They do suppurt the whole of lebanon and not just a click, right?
typical shia iranian comment
Dear Minister al Jadaan,
Lebanon doesn’t deserve rescuing, I repeat Lebanon doesn’t deserve rescuing.
Helping Lebanon will only prolong the crooks in power’s stay.
We need to cleanse the country and start fresh then you can help us as much as you want.
Its good to hear that KSA will at least morally be supporting Lebanon but the Lire will need a substantial guarantee to keep it from sliding. Rescue is not for the elite that rules Lebanon for you are right SOS they definitely do not need the money however there are millions now in Lebanon that are living on the ragged edge trying to make ends meet. The devaluation of the lira would be detrimental to their survival the elite would not be impacted. Lets hope KSA delivers on this as they have in the past. Iran on the other hand promised to deliver war hate and pestilence in return.
I’m perfectly aware of that, but living on a perfusion isn’t viable at all. We desperately need a revolution and this one has to come from the millions living on the ragged edge. I know plenty of those who are still praising politicians and Hizbala terrorists.
Let their idols feed them ... if they back them.
I beleive we need a new a new political class, and this one won’t emerge out of reforms but rather from a clean cut.
Not to change the subject SOS but if your looking to Lebanese mass the streets that will be short lived and not a sustainable feat. They too as we have seen in the past are vulnerable to corruption and exploitation st the hands of others.