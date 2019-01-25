Mobile version

أبي خليل وقع عقدا مع شركة روسية لتطوير منشآت تخزين النفط

من Naharnet Newsdesk 11:45 ,2019 كانون الثاني 25
وقع وزير الطاقة والمياه في حكومة تصريف الاعمال سيزار أبي خليل، مع شركة "روسنفت" الروسية عقدا لتطوير منشآت تخزين النفط في طرابلس، في حضور السفير الروسي الكسندر زاسبكين.

وأعلن ابي خليل، ان العقد "سيسمح باعادة تطوير منشآت النفط في طرابلس وتأمين مدخول اضافي لها وهو سيتم على مراحل"، مؤكدا ان العمل جدي في قطاع النفط، الذي يبدأ بالتنقيب عن البترول وينتهي بالتخزين وإدارة سوق المنشآت النفطية".

وقال "نتابع مع سوريا والعراق ومصر كيفية اعادة تشغيل خطوط الغاز والنفط الموجودة في منطقتنا".

التعليقات 5
Thumb doodle-dude 12:14 ,2019 كانون الثاني 25

lol@ "It also provides additional income to the Abi Khalil state"

Thumb s.o.s 14:59 ,2019 كانون الثاني 25

this crook and his gang are going to get one big ass commission.

Thumb doodle-dude 15:05 ,2019 كانون الثاني 25

USD 50 million to be precise:)

Thumb s.o.s 15:30 ,2019 كانون الثاني 25

You just raised my blood pressure! :)

Thumb whyaskwhy 17:13 ,2019 كانون الثاني 25

Russia is increasingly wielding oil as a geopolitical tool, spreading its influence around the world and challenging the interests of the United States. Roseneft is Russia's political tool to gain a greater foothold into the energy businesses in the M.E. Bashars uncle is the one who made this deal happen and Lebanon has no choice here but to abide. I have contended since the late 1990's when the oil for leb conversation started to take public notice that this will be a curse on Lebanon. The reserve will be squandered in the same fashion as Venezuela to fuel the income of three Syrians and a handful of small Lebanese who will be given some remnants. Incidentally Roseneft was kicked out of Iraq for corruption and is heavily involved in Valenzuela's oil business. When will the Lebanese stand up and through the quisling out of Baabda?

