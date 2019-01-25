أبي خليل وقع عقدا مع شركة روسية لتطوير منشآت تخزين النفط

أبي خليل وقع عقدا مع شركة روسية لتطوير منشآت تخزين النفطRead this story in English
وقع وزير الطاقة والمياه في حكومة تصريف الاعمال سيزار أبي خليل، مع شركة "روسنفت" الروسية عقدا لتطوير منشآت تخزين النفط في طرابلس، في حضور السفير الروسي الكسندر زاسبكين.
وأعلن ابي خليل، ان العقد "سيسمح باعادة تطوير منشآت النفط في طرابلس وتأمين مدخول اضافي لها وهو سيتم على مراحل"، مؤكدا ان العمل جدي في قطاع النفط، الذي يبدأ بالتنقيب عن البترول وينتهي بالتخزين وإدارة سوق المنشآت النفطية".
وقال "نتابع مع سوريا والعراق ومصر كيفية اعادة تشغيل خطوط الغاز والنفط الموجودة في منطقتنا".
Russia is increasingly wielding oil as a geopolitical tool, spreading its influence around the world and challenging the interests of the United States. Roseneft is Russia's political tool to gain a greater foothold into the energy businesses in the M.E. Bashars uncle is the one who made this deal happen and Lebanon has no choice here but to abide. I have contended since the late 1990's when the oil for leb conversation started to take public notice that this will be a curse on Lebanon. The reserve will be squandered in the same fashion as Venezuela to fuel the income of three Syrians and a handful of small Lebanese who will be given some remnants. Incidentally Roseneft was kicked out of Iraq for corruption and is heavily involved in Valenzuela's oil business. When will the Lebanese stand up and through the quisling out of Baabda?