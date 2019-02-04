جنبلاط: أعماهم الحكم والمال

جنبلاط: أعماهم الحكم والمالRead this story in English
استكمل رئيس الحزب "التقدمي الاشتراكي" النائب وليد جنبلاط هجومه على القوى السياسية، منتقدا البند الاولى الذي سيرد في البيان الوزاري المرتقب، معتبرا أن المال والحكم قد أعماهم.
وغرد جنبلاط على حسابه على تويتر قائلا"اول بند في مشروع البيان الوزاري المقترح هو الاستثمار العام وخلاصته استدانة 17 مليار دولار .
وأضاف "يكفي ان يتصدر هذا البند الاولويات كي يتبين الى اي هوة نحن سائرون .لم يعد هناك الحد الادنى من الحياء لجشعهم .اعماهم المال والحكم".
وصب جنبلاط يوم أمس الاحد هجومه على القوى السياسية لاسيما رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري ووزير الخارجية جبران باسيل، الامر الذي استدعى ردا من رئاسة الحكومة التي اتهمته بالاصطياد بالماء العكر؟
وراى جنبلاط أن "هناك أحادية بتشكيل الحكومة وشبه غياب لمركز رئاسة الوزارة، وطعن لاتفاق الطائف".
وقال "وكأن وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل وضع الخطوط العريضة للبيان الوزاري والمرحلة المقبلة وهذا يطعن في الطائف ولعب بالنار".
وخلال تسليم وتسلم حقيبة الصناعة بين الوزير السابق حسين الحاج حسن والوزير وائل أبو فاعور، رد الاخير على باسيل، داعيا اياه الى وقف "الهرطقة السياسية، والدلال والمونة على الدولة".
وبحسب تقارير إن تولي الوزير غسان عطالله حقيبة المهجرين و صالح الغريب وزارة الدولة لشؤون النازحين أثارا غضب جنبلاط.
Soon after the government was formed last week, Jumblat was reportedly quick to take the “train of opposition.”
This is all for public consumption. You cannot be in the opposition and be represented in the government at the same time. What a joke!
“The first item included in the draft government policy statement is public investment, which calls for borrowing $17 billion dollars. It was enough for this item to top the priorities (of the new government) for us to realize what abyss we are heading to, and how greedy they have become,” said Jumblat in a tweet.
Is this corrupt warlord telling us this is the first he has heard of the CEDRE conference and the intent to borrow $17 billion? Junblatt is opening his trap because one corrupt officer of his sect was arrested. He fights corruption via Twitter and in press conferences only.
أمر مفوض الحكومة لدى المحكمة العسكرية القاضي بيتر جرمانوس، بترك المراقب الجمركي نادر أبي نادر رهن التحقيق، بعد انتهاء التحقيقات الأولية التي أجريت معه في موضوع التضارب الذي وقع بين العناصر الأمنية داخل حرم مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي.
وقرر احالته على مكتب مكافحة الجرائم المالية بعد ان ضبط بحوزته مبلغ نقدي كبير قدره 4500 دولار وثلاثة ملايين و500 الف ليرة لبنانية، وتوفر شبهة تدور حول قيام موظفين في المطار بشراء بضائع من المنطقة الحرة وبيعها في السوق المحلي.
Justin:
The corruption in the customs and security agencies at the airport and port is beyond imagination. A relative of mine from the south was through Berri's influence given a job in the customs at the airport. He brags about making not less than $30,000 per month. He sells duty free cigarettes, cigars, perfumes at duty free prices plus a margin. You go to his house and his wife is the salesperson for whatever your heart desires. BTW, this type of corruption is not prevalent in one sect or religion. They are all corrupt.
Unearned customs revenue in Lebanon (Port and Airport) is estimated and $1.8 billion per annum. That is how much corruption at these two facilities is costing the treasury per year.