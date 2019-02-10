ظريف يبدأ زيارته الى لبنان: مستعدون لدعم الحكومة في كافة المجلات

ظريف يبدأ زيارته الى لبنان: مستعدون لدعم الحكومة في كافة المجلاتRead this story in English
بدأ وزير الخارجية الايراني محمد جواد ظريف زيارة الى لبنان اليوم الاحد ستستمر لثلاثة أيام.
وأعلن ظريف من مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي ان هناك هدفين لزيارته "الاول هو اعلان التضامن والوقوف إلى جانب لبنان، والثاني فهو إعلان الجمهورية الايرانية استعدادها الكامل لتقديم الدعم للحكومة اللبنانية على الصعد كافة".
وقال "لدينا دائماً الاستعداد لدعم لبنان، ونحن بانتظار أن تكون هذه الرغبة متوفرة لدى الجانب اللبناني"
ويستهل ظريف زيارته بلقاء مع "الأحزاب والقوى الوطنية اللبنانية"، وهي أحزاب قوى "8 آذار" في مقر السفارة الإيرانية، كما يلتقي الأمين العام لحركة الجهاد الإسلامي زياد نخالة ولقاء آخر مع ممثلي القوى والفصائل الفلسطينية في مقر السفارة الإيرانية.
ويوم غد الاثنين، سيلتقي الرؤساء الثلاثة ميشال عون وسعد الحريري ونبيه بري.
وسيكون له لقاء مع نظيره وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل، على أن يعقدا مؤتمر صحافي مشترك.
وبحسب تقارير سيلتقي وزير الخارجية الايراني لقاء مع الامين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله.
ومن المتوقع بحسب تقارير، ان يقدم ظريف عرضا بتسليح الجيش يمنظومات دفاع جوي ايرانية، وذلك بعدما أعلن الامين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله استعداده للتوسط لدى ايران لتوفير هذه المنظومة، وسط ترقب غربي للموقف اللبناني، خصوصا وأن إيران تتعرض لعقوبات دولية، ستكون تداعياتها كبيرة على لبنان إذا وافق على العرض الإيراني.
"Zarif is reportedly expected to propose equipping the army with Iranian air defense systems"
