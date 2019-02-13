سجال حاد بين الموسوي ونديم الجميل: عون وصل ببندقية المقاومة

سجال حاد بين الموسوي ونديم الجميل: عون وصل ببندقية المقاومةRead this story in English
شهدت جلسة مناقشة البيان الوزاري سجالا حادا بين عضو كتلة "الوفاء للمقاومة" النائب نواف الموسوي والنائب نديم لجميل، وذلك خلال إلقاء النائب سامي الجميل المعارض للحكومة والعهد كلمته في مجلس النواب.
وفي التفاصيل، حين قال سامي الجميل أن "المشكلة ان تكوين السلطة بدأ منذ التسوية الرئاسية، وأن حزب الله هندس الحكومة ففرض حليفه الدرزي، وسحب الثلث المعطل من رئيس الجمهورية"، رد عليه الموسوي بالقول "الرئيس عون وصل الى قصر بعبدا ببندقية المقاومة التي تشرف كل لبنان ولم يصل عبر الدبابة الاسرائيلية"، غامزا من قناة رئيس الجمهورية الاسبق بشير الجميل الذي اغتيل على يد حبيب الشرتوني بعد توليه سدة الرئاسة بأيام.
ودخل نديم الجميل على خط السجال ورد بغضب شديد على الموسوي بالقول "أنتم نثرتم الأرزّ على الجيش الإسرائيلي عندما دخل إلى لبنان"، فرد الموسوي مجدداً قائلاً "حجمكم دبابة إسرائيلية يخرقها صاروخ الكورنيت".
لاحقا رد النائب سامي الجميل بهدوء، وتوجه الى الموسوي بالقول"أحفظ من كل هذا النقاش ان السيد نواف قال ان الرئيس عون ووصل الى بعبدا ببندقية حزب الله".
the mitwele forgets that 80% of the SLA workforce were Shia.... the Shia villagers welcomed the Israeli invaders by throwing on them flowers and rice because they were their saviors. the mtewleh hated the Palestinians...... it looks like Muss awi has amnesia. This is well documented on the web and youtube.
Kizballah owns the parliament and they are reminding all including the quisling of whom runs the country. This will undoubtedly get uglier than planned. Iran is investing heavily in terror and it will bring it back to Lebanon at will....
Must have be a drag getting on the Israeli tanks with all the "welcome our heroic liberators" roses and rice thrown by Moussawi and other southern Shiites piled up on top. They were barely making ends meet to feed themselves and their huge inbred families, yet they felt compelled to throw rice, a mane food staple, on the Israeli tanks. That's gratefulness, appreciation and gratitude to say the least. Then the Ayatollah showed up with a fresh 7th century ideology and threw loads of cash on sanctimonious Nawaf Moussawi and other Shiites to betray their fellow Shiites and turn on Amal, the Lebanese Communist Party and others with murders and assassinations. We lost so many secular Shiite intellectuals to this it's not funny.