مقتل أم لبنانية وإبنها في تحطم طائرة في كينيا

مقتل أم لبنانية وإبنها في تحطم طائرة في كينياRead this story in English
قُتلت ام لبنانية وابنها اليوم الخميس في تحطم طائرة كينية صغيرة في منطقة كاموينغى في بلدة لونديانى غرب كينيا.
وفي التفاصيل، وبحسب ما أعلن قائد شرطة مقاطعة كيريشو جيمس موغيرا في كينيا "انه كان على متن الطائرة خمسة اشخاص بينهم ثلاثة أميركيين، واثنان يحملان الجنسية اللبنانية إلى جانب الأميركية، وهما "سينيا ش. س."، وابنها "كارل ر.".
ولفت قائد الشرطة الى ان الطائرة هي من طراز سيسنا تحطمت في منطقة كاموينغى في بلدة لونديانى غرب كينيا.
وفور شيوع الخبر، بدأت وزارة الخارجية اللبنانية اتصالاتها مع كل الجهات لجمع كل المعلومات المتعلقة بالأم وابنها.
This is what I found in a Kenyan online paper.
Those already identified include Melissa Witt -a US national, Carl Richard-American male, Cynthia Charles sednaoui-American female and Kevin Mwanza Mutava- a Kenyan.
The identity of another male could not be immediately established.
The Cesna 206 registration 5Y-BSE crashed into a cypress tree within the farm of Mr Josphat Gikonyo killing the five on spot. The incident happened around 10.45AM on Wednesday.
