مقتل أم لبنانية وإبنها في تحطم طائرة في كينيا

Read this story in English
من Naharnet Newsdesk 13:43 ,2019 شباط 14
قُتلت ام لبنانية وابنها اليوم الخميس في تحطم طائرة كينية صغيرة في منطقة كاموينغى في بلدة لونديانى غرب كينيا.

وفي التفاصيل، وبحسب ما أعلن قائد شرطة مقاطعة كيريشو جيمس موغيرا في كينيا "انه كان على متن الطائرة خمسة اشخاص بينهم ثلاثة أميركيين، واثنان يحملان الجنسية اللبنانية إلى جانب الأميركية، وهما "سينيا ش. س."، وابنها "كارل ر.".

ولفت قائد الشرطة الى ان الطائرة هي من طراز سيسنا تحطمت في منطقة كاموينغى في بلدة لونديانى غرب كينيا.

وفور شيوع الخبر، بدأت وزارة الخارجية اللبنانية اتصالاتها مع كل الجهات لجمع كل المعلومات المتعلقة بالأم وابنها.

Thumb s.o.s 14:43 ,2019 شباط 14

This is what I found in a Kenyan online paper.

Those already identified include Melissa Witt -a US national, Carl Richard-American male, Cynthia Charles sednaoui-American female and Kevin Mwanza Mutava- a Kenyan.
The identity of another male could not be immediately established.
The Cesna 206 registration 5Y-BSE crashed into a cypress tree within the farm of Mr Josphat Gikonyo killing the five on spot. The incident happened around 10.45AM on Wednesday.

Thumb blablablablabla 16:07 ,2019 شباط 14

I talked to Cynthia just few days ago.
RIP condoleance to her family

Thumb s.o.s 16:37 ,2019 شباط 14

The only people you talk to is us on Naharnet and we ignore you....

Thumb blablablablabla 16:39 ,2019 شباط 14

you lake of pride and honour as a true sectarian extremist

But we knew that from the beginning when you were hanging out with Jerry and iceman

