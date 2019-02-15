بعد كلام الموسوي...حزب الله يعتذر!Read this story in English
بعد الكلام الذي صدر على لسان عضو كتلة "الوفاء للمقاومة" محمد رعد بحق الرئيسين بشير الجميل وميشال عون، وما نتجع عنه من ردود فعل رسمية وشعبية، قدم حزب الله اعتذارا على لسان رئيس كتلته النيابية، النائب محمد رعد.
ومع انطلاق جلسة المناقشة بعد الظهر، سجل اجتماع بين نواب من "الكتائب" و"القوات اللبنانية" و"التيار الوطني الحر" ليعود بعده النائب رعد ويطلب الإذن بالكلام من رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، قارئاً كلمة مكتوبة جاء فيها: "في جلسة أول من أمس حصل للأسف سجال غير مرغوب به بين بعض الزملاء، وانطوى على كلام مرفوض صدر عن انفعال شخصي من أحد إخواننا في الكتلة، وتجاوز الحدود المرسومة للغتنا المعهودة في التخاطب والتعبير عن الموقف، أستميحكم عذراً في بداية هذه الجلسة، وأطلب باسم كتلة الوفاء للمقاومة شطب هذا الكلام، وشكراً"، ليعلو بعدها التصفيق في القاعة.
ولاحقاً، أعلن نائب رئيس "حزب القوات" جورج عدوان، أنه هو من قام بمبادرة التهدئة عبر اتصاله يوم الأربعاء بوزير الخارجية جبران باسيل والنائب سامي الجميل، داعياً إياهما إلى اللقاء، ومن ثم أبلغه النائب رعد بأنه سيكون لهم موقف باسم الكتلة، وأطلعهم عليه مسبقاً.
وفي جلسة المناقشة يوم الأربعاء، كان الموسوي قد علَّق على كلمة رئيس حزب الكتائب النائب سامي الجميل، معتبراً أن الرئيس ميشال عون "وصل إلى قصر بعبدا ببندقية المقاومة التي تشرف كل لبنان، ولم يصل عبر الدبابة الإسرائيلية"، ما استدعى تدخلاً ورداً من النائب نديم الجميل.
“Raad's stance follows a reported mediation that the Free Patriotic Movement led with the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties”
Ils s’entendent tous comme cul et chemise (like two peas in a pod).
Smoking mirrors just reflects the level of hatred and disdain that Kizballah and its allies have for the rest of the Lebanese. Yet were told daily the real enemy is Israel here. When was the last time Kizballah attack Israel?
Dudes.. this is new and unheard of.. unfailable, saintly, self-righteous Hezbollah.. actually apologizing for something.. anything... They're either worried about the unexpected and verbally violent way.. most of the FPM street and many officials.. non-Bassily - Qawmi - or Baathist ones..reacted to Mussawi unacceptable attack.. after all loosing the Christian cover the FPM provides is tantamount to political suicide in the current climate.. or.. and most likely.. it's just another example of Takiya.. and Hajj Raad was sitting on crossed fingers.. both hands.. while he gave the apology... It's been rumored that when he was done apologizing.. Hajj Raad went into his room and self administers a good dollop of bloody atonement Tatbir™.. for what he'd done.. then anointed himself.. by repeating the mantra "Remember Thunder, thou art immortal".. while liberally slathering his person with a genuine Iranian oil blessed and consecrated by Ayatollah.. umm... Grand Ayatollah Khamenei himself..
no apology needed. it is exactly what the iranis think of the lebanese christians. an apology will not change their hatred of non shiaas