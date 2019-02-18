"دار الفتوى" يعلن موقفه من الزواج المدني

"دار الفتوى" يعلن موقفه من الزواج المدنيRead this story in English
بعد السجال الذي دخله لبنان مجددا حول الزواج المدني بعد تصريح وزير الداخلية ريا الحسن الذي أحيا آمال العديد من المواطنين، علق المكتب الاعلامي في دار الفتوى على الموضوع.
ورد المكتب الإعلامي على السائلين عن موقف مفتي الجمهورية الشيخ عبد اللطيف دريان ودار الفتوى والمجلس الشرعي الإسلامي الأعلى من الموضوع الزواج، بالقول "ان موقف المفتي دريان ودار الفتوى والمجلس الشرعي ومجلس المفتين معروف منذ سنوات في الرفض المطلق لمشروع الزواج المدني في لبنان ومعارضته لأنه يخالف أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية السمحاء جملة وتفصيلا من ألفه الى يائه، ويخالف أيضا أحكام الدستور اللبناني في ما يتعلق بوجوب احترام الأحوال الشخصية المعمول به في المحاكم الدينية العائدة للبنانيين في المادة التاسعة منه وبالتالي لا يمكن إقراره في المجلس النيابي دون اخذ راي وموقف دار الفتوى وسائر المرجعيات الدينية في لبنان".
ودعا الى "عدم الخوض والقيل والقال في موضوع الزواج المدني الذي هو من اختصاص دار الفتوى في الجمهورية اللبنانية المؤتمنة على دين الإسلام ومصلحة المسلمين".
وفتح تصريح الوزيرة الحسن حول الزواج المدني في لبنان الباب مجددا على سجالات ونقاشات بين مؤيدين ومعارضين.
وكانت الحسن قالت في مقابلة مع "يورونيوز"، انّها تحبذ شخصياً أن يكون هناك إطار للزواج المدني"، مضيفة: "هذا الأمر سأتحدث فيه وسأسعى لفتح الباب لحوار جدي وعميق حول هذه المسألة مع كل المرجعيات الدينية وغيرها، وبدعم من رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري حتى يصبح هناك اعتراف بالزواج المدني".
Civil marriage causes personal connections to develop between Lebanese people of different faiths. This would be a great first step into forming strong personal relations between all lebanese, allowing us to work together and support eachother as family no matter the sect.
This should eventually eliminate the fear, hate and "racism" that are caused due to the sectarian divisions we have in Lebanon. Ultimately this would allow the Lebanese people to thrive together hand in hand as brothers and sisters rather than enemies within the boarders of one country.
Civil marriage would be very good for Lebanon in the long run and anyone against this is an Israeli agent... :)
I believe Naharnet.com is owned by two people of different sects in such a civil marriage. It seems to bear fruit. I hope I don't get them in trouble with the Ministry of the Interior by letting their secret out. I read it on Google or someplace.
I know that Chris Rushlau is a certifiable imbecile. Everyone in his family, the state of Maine, the US army and all the faculty and student at the University know this as well. The did not have to read it on Google or someplace. They came to that same conclusion separately and on their own. The only person that does not know this yet is Noam Chomsky. I hope I don't get Chris in trouble with Noam Chomsky by letting this not so secret secret out.
and chris why would anyone in a civil marriage get in trouble with the Ministry of the Interior? Didn't the interior minster herself come out in favor of civil marriage? Why yes she did and she did it before Dar al-Fatwa commented on the civil marriage controversy on this very site.