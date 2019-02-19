بري: الزواج المدني غير مطروح حاليا ولا يمكن تحمله

بري: الزواج المدني غير مطروح حاليا ولا يمكن تحملهRead this story in English
أعلن رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري ان الزواج المدني الاختياري غير مطروح حاليا على الطاولة، لافتا الى أن أحدا لا يتحملها.
الا ان رئيس المجلس قال ان وزيرة الداخلية ريا الحسن لم تقل أي شيء خطأ وكل ما قالته أنها ستجري مشاورات حول الموضوع.
وجاء تصريح بري بعد السجال الذي فتحه تصريح الوزيرة الحسن لـ"يورو نيوز" وأحدث انقساما حادا في المجتمع، وقالت فيه أنّها تحبذ شخصياً أن يكون هناك إطار للزواج المدني، مضيفة: "هذا الأمر سأتحدث فيه وسأسعى لفتح الباب لحوار جدي وعميق حول هذه المسألة مع كل المرجعيات الدينية وغيرها، وبدعم من رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري حتى يصبح هناك اعتراف بالزواج المدني".
يشار الى أن موقف بري كان مختلفا العام الفائت، إذ قال حينها أن "الدولة المدنية هي خلاصنا، وإننا يجب أن ننتهي من الدولة الطائفية نحو الدولة المدنية الحديثة".
So no go as the Mullahs will not tolerate religious tolerance is what hes saying. Mabrook Lebanon let your Gods help you now..... Lubnanistan is here.
Does Hezbullah have a position on the issue? Supporting civil marriage would be a quick and easy way for them to organize a civil rights movement aimed at abolishing Constitutional Article 24's set-aside of half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies to Christians.
Ali go play in the busy street leave the site to adults or at least people who can make up their own minds and not be told what to do daily. Kizballah is Lebanon's #1 enemy Israel runs a distant second ya dweeb.
"Kizballah is Lebanon's #1 enemy Israel runs a distant second ya dweeb." No Lebanese leader (M14 or independent) calls Lebanon's party that received more Lebanese votes than any one else Lebanon #1 enemy ya Zionist Kalb! Why don't you come to Lebanon and bring your Zionist propaganda so the LEBANESE will embrace you with a rope around your neck.
The Lebanese need to stop voting for sectarian parties and vote for Progressive secular parties to have civil marriage.