زعيتر يكشف أن الاسلحة السويسرية موجودة مع مرافقيه

زعيتر يكشف أن الاسلحة السويسرية موجودة مع مرافقيهRead this story in English
بعد إعلان سويسرا وقف تسليم معدات عسكرية للبنان، بسبب إختفاء قطع أسلحة صدرتها الى لبنان عام 2016، وبعد الحديث عن أن الوزير غازي زعيتر هو من قام بشرائها، اوضح الاخير التالي:
"نظرا للتهديدات الامنية الخطيرة التي كان يواجهها الوطن لا سيما الاعتداءات الارهابية على الحدود الشرقية المحاذية لمحافظة بعلبك والهرمل، تم مراسلة الجهات المعنية في سويسرا لشراء 40 قطعة سلاح فردي لتأمين الحماية الشخصية للنائب غازي زعيتر في اماكن سكنه في كل من بيروت وبعلبك والهرمل، وقد وافقت هذه الجهات اصولا ووفق الاعراف الدولية المتبعة على تسليمها للنائب غازي زعيتر في العام 2016، وبعد ان سدد هذا الاخير كامل قيمتها من ماله الخاص دون العمل بأموال الخزينة او ترتيب اية اعباء عليها".
وأبدى زعيتر في بيان صدر عنه استغرابه "لهذه الضجة الاعلامية حول اخفاء الاسلحة المذكورة"، وقال "لا يسعنا في هذا الصدد الا التأكيد بوجودها مع مرافقي النائب غازي زعيتر".
وأضاف "قد تم الاتصال بالسفارة السويسرية لاطلاعها على مكان وجود هذه الاسلحة، لكنها رفضت الانتقال للكشف عليها، ويقتضي التواصل معنا لترتيب زيارة للكشف عليها والقيام بما هو مطلوب"، مشددا على رفضه "زج الجيش او اية مراجع رسمية اخرى بهذا الخصوص".
وكانت سويسرا قد أعلنت وقف تسليم معدات عسكرية للبنان، لأنها لم تتمكن من مراقبة الوجهة الأخيرة لهذه الأسلحة. وجاء في بيان صادر عن "أمانة الدولة لشؤون الاقتصاد"، أنه تم في 2016 تصدير 10 بنادق هجومية و30 سلاحاً رشاشاً إلى لبنان، وخلال عملية تدقيق على الأرض في آذار 2018 عُثر فقط على 9 أسلحة. وبواسطة السفارة السويسرية في بيروت، حاولت الأمانة مراراً العثور على الأسلحة الباقية لكنها فشلت في مسعاها.
So the Swiss weapons ended up in the hands of terrorists and drug dealers from the Hermel.
Dudes.. I got great exiting news... Now that the issue of the Swiss arms has been settled.. Victorinox.. the Swiss Army Knife company.. has issued.. a commemorative Swiss Army Knife.. it's dubbing.. The Super Drugdealer®... It has the traditional blade.. scissors.. nail file.. corkscrew.. toothpick and tweeters.. and exclusive specialty tools never offered before.. The Super Drugdealer® also has.. a mini digital scale.. a razor blade.. a small mirror.. a short straw.. a lighter.. a spoon.. and comes in a pipi yellow finish.. with a puke green logo.. and a this is a first folks.. instead of the traditional Swiss cross.. the logo will be.. a crescent and a riffle inside a Persian shield... Another first.. The Super Drugdealer® Swiss Army Knife .. will be manufactured exclusively.. in a purpose built workshop.. overlooking the beautiful Caspian sea.. in the city of Nur, the Islamic Republic of Iran... Get yours today.. available at Karout Grand Stores and other fine establishment...
Just goes to emphasis how the banana republic works, each person who has wasta and money especially if you associated with Kizballah or under their tutelage can order weapons from whomever is willing to sell. This means that heading towards every party associated with Kizballah is ordering weapons so they obviously can deter Israel right? or more accurately said be prepared to fight non aligned Lebanese parties. Were sadly repeating the pre 75 civil war days where on one Side the Palestinians were importing arms and arming the left wing, while the Right wing Kataeb and Ahrar were doing the same thing through their sources that included the Lebanese Army. Were back to the future....