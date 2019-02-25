باسيل: المقاومة ليست إرهابا لو وقف العالم بأجمعه ليقول ذلك!Read this story in English
استبعد وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل، أن تؤثر العقوبات البريطانية على "حزب الله"، سلبا على العلاقات بين بريطانيا ولبنان، مشددا على أن المقاومة لن تكون يوما إرهابا بالنسبة الى اللبنانيين.
وقال باسيل بعد لقائه الممثلة العليا للسياسة الخارجية والامن في الاتحاد الاوروبي فيدريكا موغيريني الاثنين "لا أثر سلبي مباشر لتصنيف بريطانيا حزب الله بالإرهابي، فهذا أمر تعودنا عليه، ولا يعني أن المقاومة إرهاب"، لافتا الى أن "المسؤولين البريطانيين أكدوا له أن العقوبات لن تؤثر على العلاقات بين البلدين".
وأعلنت الحكومة البريطانية أنها قررت اعتبار "حزب الله" بجناحيه السياسي والعسكري تنظيما إرهابيا، باعتبار أنه "يشكل تأثيرا مشجعا على زعزعة الاستقرار" في الشرق الأوسط.
وزاد باسيل بقوله: "لو وقف العالم بأجمعه وقال إن المقاومة إرهاب فهذا لا يجعل منها إرهابا بالنسبة للبنانيين".
“As long as the land is occupied, the resistance will remain embraced by state institutions and all Lebanese people,” Bassil added.
Bassil also stressed that “even if the entire world comes together and says that the resistance is terrorist, it will not make it terrorist in the eyes of the Lebanese.”
September 12, 2002
Pat Robertson: General Aoun, delighted to have you with us on The 700 Club, welcome. Tell me about Hezbollah. We hear about the terrorist group Hezbollah. What relation do they have to Syria?
General Michel Aoun: Hezbollah is not a separate entity from Syria. It is under the Syrian operational control.
Pat Robertson: The so-called terrorist group is under the operational control of Syria?
General Michel Aoun: Yes, 100 percent, no question about that.
