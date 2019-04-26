جنبلاط: مزارع شبعا غير لبنانية

جنبلاط: مزارع شبعا غير لبنانيةRead this story in English
فجر رئيس الحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي وليد جنبلاط كلاما من العيار الثقيل وجهه الى الرئيس السوري بشار الاسد الذي وصفه بـ"أكبر كاذب في التاريخ"، كاشفا أيضا أن مزارع شبعا غير لبنانية.
وفي حديث لقناة "روسيا اليوم" أعلن جنبلاط عن رسالة "طمأنة" بعث بها بشار الأسد إلى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو 2012 عبر الروس، قائلا
إنه يملك معلومات من ديبلوماسي روسي (رفض ذكر اسمه) أن بشار الأسد أرسل رسالة لنتنياهو سنة 2012، قال فيها: في حال تقسمت سوريا، فإن الدويلة العلوية لن تكون خطراً على إسرائيل، فكان الجواب الإسرائيلي: نريد رفات الجاسوس كوهين.
وحول الأخبار التي تتحدث عن أنه سيتم تسليم جثة الجاسوس الإسرائيلي "إيلياهو كوهين" قريباً، قال "لا أصدق حرفاً مما تقوله الإدارة السورية".
ولفت إلى أن "الدول الكبرى تتفق حول أمن إسرائيل والدليل صفقة الجندي الإسرائيلي الذي سلمته الدولة السورية (نظام أسد) إلى روسيا، وروسيا سلمته بدورها إلى إسرائيل. جميعهم مع سلامة إسرائيل، لأن العالم العربي غير موجود".
وأضاف "لم يعد هناك ما يسمى مجتمع دولي ولا مجلس أمن في ظل هذه الفوضى، ونرى هذا الأمر في فلسطين، وإعتبار الجولان جزءا من إسرائيل وفي السنة الماضية الاعتراف بالقدس الشرقية أيضا كجزء من إسرائيل".
وحول مزارع شبعا، قال جنبلاط "مزارع شبعا ليست لبنانية"، موضحا أن "بعد تحرير الجنوب عام 2000، تم تغيير الخرائط في الجنوب من قبل ضباط سوريين بالإشتراك مع ضباط لبنانيين، فاحتللنا مزارع شبعا، ووادي العسل (نظريا)".
ورأى أنه "أول تغيير جغرافي على الورق، كي تبقى الذرائع السورية وغير السورية بأن مزارع شبعا لبنانية ويجب تحريرها بأي شكل من الوسائل".
ولفت أيضا الى أن "النظام السوري حاقد تاريخيا على الساسة اللبنانيين الذين عارضوه".
We all know he’s speaking the truth, that’s why we’ve never seen any genuine sanad who dates back to the ottoman era or French mandate. They say they’re all stashed up in Sidon, so why aren’t they digitalized and published online?
Jumblat is a sellout, he sold his own Druze people to the salafis during the Syrian war, and he would sell his country too if he had the chance.
There is lebanese living and occupying shebaa but in the maps your master rewrite is under syrian control. Why do you think the dogs in dahie never attacked or did any effort to claim shebaa in 2000? Under the law its not lebanese.
He is speaking the truth but it also means hes a dead man walking now for speaking the truth....Also by rationalizing the flamboyance of the many useless Lebanese embassies around the world he is also alienating himself from Jubran and his sugar daddy. Dead man walking...
Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones, needless it is to remind you blablablabla that Shia arrived in the Levant shortly before the crusaders and settled on a hill they named After their tribe, the Banu Amila tribe. Needless it is also to remind you that Shiism was founded by a Yemenite Jew who went by the name of Abdallah ibn Saba. There’s nothing local in you people! Needless it is also to remind you that the Shia’s allegiance is for Iran, a distant evil republic. Do I need to continue ?
lol @blacacabla
"Walid Joumblatt is not lebanese but from Kurdistan like his family."
Just like Yasser Arafat was not a Palestinian but an Egyptian born in Cairo, like his family.
That is like majority of israeli yahood, they are from europe or other countries and not from palestine nor israel
مزارع شبعا كذبة، وأنا مسؤول عما أقول، لا يمكننا تعديل الخريطة على مزاجنا، مزارع شبعا ليست لبنانية، وحتى ولو كانت الأرض لبنانية فهي مضمومة سورياً منذ زمن ولبنان سكت عنها، والحكومة اللبنانية لم تذكر مرة أن لديها أرضاً محتلة خاضعة لتنفيذ القرار 242، على العكس قالت أنا لست معنية بالقرار 242، وليس لدي أرض محتلة، فلا يمكن أن تتراجع وتتبناها بعد تنفيذ القرار 425 وتقول أن لديها أرضاً محتلة. وعلى افتراض أن سوريا تريد إرجاع الأرض لنا فلتتفضل وتعطينا وثيقة وفقاً للشرائع الدولية على أن هذه الأرض لبنانية وتحدد على الخريطة رقعة الأرض التي هي لبنانية في مزارع شبعا، وعندها فلتترك لنا المقاومة شرف تحصيله
mtv ميشال عون لتلفزيون
برنامج "سجّل موقف" 9/4/2002 المحاور إيلي الناكوزي
ألا تريد الصداقة مع السوريين ؟
أريد الصداقة مع الشعب السوري وليس مع النظام
When Aoun says "Shebaa Farms are not Lebanese" he is hailed as the 'Strong President' but when any other politician says the same he is labeled an Israeli zionist.
You realise, of course, that this statement pulls the rug from under the feet of Hizballah, who for years have claimed that they will not lay down their arms until Israel leaves every centimeter of Lebanese territory.
UN has stated that for years, and now Jumblatt has declared that the last point of dispute is not Lebanese territory, so what now for the Government of Lebanon and its professed adherence to Resolution 1701.