مقتل عائلة لبنانية في فينزويلا

مقتل عائلة لبنانية في فينزويلاRead this story in English
فجع أهالي بلدة جب جنين في البقاع الغربي بخبر مقتل الشاب يوسف خليل نور الدين( 26 عاما) وزوجته الفنزولية وابنه على يد عصابة سرقة بحسب رواية أحد أقربائه.
وهي عصابة مؤلفة من ثلاثة أفراد اقتحموا منزل المغدور في فنزويلا بهدف السرقة، ونتيجة مواجهتهم من قبل الشاب خليل أطلقوا النار من أسلحة حربية على أفراد العائلة، فقتل الأب وزوجته وطفله الوحيد الذي لم يتجاوز الخمس سنوات. بحسب الوكالة الوطنية للاعلام.
وأشارت معلومات مقربة من العائلة عن اشتباه شرطة فنزوبلا بأحد افراد العصابة.
وأقيم أمس الجمعة مجلس عزاء في منزل جده في جب جنين، في حضور شقيق الفقيد الناشط في الصليب الأحمر ناظم نور الدين، ومجلس عزاء اخر في منزل والده خليل في بلدة غزة البقاعية، حيث قدم التعازي أهالي جب جنين وغزة وفعاليات بعض القرى المجاورة.
Only irresponsible people would live in today’s Venezuela under Maduro putting his family at risk.
Irresponsible is not the word. First, they might not have another option. Second, you don't leave the country you live in just like that. Your comment failed to address the main problem here which is the presence of a dictator who promotes violence.
Would you have stayed in Aleppo when Russia and the regime were bombed the hell out of it? I know I wouldn’t. I would have gone to Lebanon, Jordan or Turkey and lived in a tent. Many Venezuelan are in neighboring countries now, and the guy has a Lebanese passport ... he had options.
You’re right though, Maduro is a crook and he does use militias to rule the once wealthiest Latin American country. He cuts water in neighborhoods where its people criticize him. He’s a scumbag, no other words for him.
Maduro has never imposed any risk to the safety of Venezuelan citizens. American intervention has caused this crisis. Let's not be hypocrites here Guys, the country was pretty fine, which country has started to create problems in Venezuela? Wasn't it America when decided to cut dollar?
Libres you have obviously just left the Mulah and your mind is freshly tainted. If you do bother to read a little bit about the disastrous plight with socialism Venezuela has had within the last 30 years you would notice that the country sitting atop the world’s largest proven oil reserves, is an economic basket case, a humanitarian disaster, and a dictatorship whose demise cannot come soon enough. You also note that the last two presidents that Venezuela has had have completely alienated their nation like Iran and your precious Syria and are now left with Russia for an ally. Russia has its own economic woes and itself needs help but that is another story about socialism and its failures. What would be better is if instead of washing your feet 5 times a day you start with your mind!
Maduro has been elected by Venezuelan people. If he is a dictator, let him be, people chose him to lead the nation. America should mind it's own business and stop trying to create excuses to steal resources of other countries under the disguise of human rights defender
I think calling people living abroad is irresponsible is not quite right SOS. We as Lebanese at one point or another had to travel for a reason, mostly lack of work or the inability to build a future in our ailing nation. This family could have had the same circumstances as many others who were innocent victims of crime that can happen anywhere from the USA to Zanzibar. Maduru is a dictator and 3oun is a dictator too, so should every non irresponsible Lebanese leave? I am sure you did not mean what you said.
RIP. Lebanon and Venezuela, its the choice between two economical evils. Probably Venezuela offered a bit more economically in their case, but like you say s.o.s. Venezuela under Maduro is not a safe place at all...
Before US has decided to start the coup attempt in Venezuela, the country was doing great! We only see chaos when Americans decide to take by force what doesn't belong to them.
OMG! Communism does not work. Stop looking for excuses for it. It simply does not work, period!
Socialism works so well that even China has moved to a more proven free economy with less dependency on state. The US has not attempted to place on soldier on the ground in Venezuela versus your dear Russia and even Iran has sent soldiers there to help the ailing Moduro.