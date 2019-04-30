بو صعب للعسكريين: لن اكون الا مدافعا عن حقوقكم

بو صعب للعسكريين: لن اكون الا مدافعا عن حقوقكمRead this story in English
قام وزير الدفاع الياس بو صعب بجولة على الحدود الشمالية الشرقية بين لبنان وسوريا أكد فيها للعسكريين أنه سيكون من أشرس المافعين عن حقوقهم، داعيا الى عدم تحميل الجيش مسؤولية الوضع الاقتصادي الراهن واستسهال المس بحقوقهم.
وقال بو صعب "الجيش يقوم بمهامه من دون أن ينتظر منة من أحد، وأنا أتعهد لكم بأني لن اكون الا مدافعا عن حقوقكم كما كلفني رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون".
وأشار الى ان "التخفيض الذي يحكى عنه اليوم يضرب حقوق الذي يضحي والجيش الذي لا يتظاهر ولا يتكلم نحن من سيتكلم عنه".
أضاف "نحن في وزارة الدفاع وبالتعاون مع قيادة الجيش ندرس الموازنة ونعرف أين يجب التقشف وسنكون على قدر المسؤولية، ولكن من غير المقبول ان يتحمل الجيش مسؤولية الوضع الاقتصادي الذي وصلنا اليه اليوم ولا يجوز أن نستسهل المس بحقوق العسكريين".
وأكد ان "راتب التقاعد يحسم سلفا من العسكريين ومن غير المقبول أخذه منهم وليس بهذا الشكل يكون الإصلاح"، لافتا الى انه "يحق للعسكري المتقاعد أن يعيش بكرامة بعد سنين طويلة من التضحية والعطاء".
وفيما حيا العسكريين المتقاعدين اعتذر بوصعب منهم "لانهم يضطرون للنزول الى الشارع للمطالبة بحقوقهم".
وتابع "ندرس كل البنود من أجل التقشف للموازنة والجيش دائما على قدر المسؤولية وعلى الحكومة أن تغلق كل أبواب الهدر".
"Army site on the northeastern border between Lebanon and Syria.The Lebanese army has made a lot of sacrifices and vowed to protect Lebanon, they are sacrificing everything even their lives."
And here I was trying to believe your repeated statements over the years that the enemy of Lebanon is Israel.
Just for interests sake, can someone tell us in the last 20 years how many LAF personnel have been killed on the Lebanon-(enemy) Israel border and how many have been killed on the Lebanon - (friend) Syria border.
Unfortunately, Israelis are backstabbers... there can be no joint effort in the near future. Israel’s interest is to have a weak Lebanon. Forget not that in 2006, whilst they bombed bombed hizbala terrorists they also bombed factories that had no relation whatsoever the Iranian financed terrorists. The factories were in direct competition with Israeli factories selling products to Jordan and other neighboring countries.
Phillipo you do realize that Lebanon is under siege by an Israeli ally don't you? As you have alluded to, Israel has had no reason or rational to do much in effort to protect its northern borders from the LAF or others as that is in the hands of Iran and Kizb both who not only will protect Israel but even fight its enemies in Syria and elsewhere in the world. The correlation is simple, once a week the bearded goat will tell his sheep that he is in control and the right hand of God, they will in turn be submissive and he ends his note with he will demo Israel and they will follow. Israel keeps him and Bashar alive for a very good reason.