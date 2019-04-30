خليل يطمئن العسكريين: لا مس برواتبكم

خليل يطمئن العسكريين: لا مس برواتبكمRead this story in English
جدد وزير المال علي حسن خليل "التأكيد ان لا مس برواتب العسكريين أو سواهم".
وقال أثناء دخوله الى جلسة مجلس الوزراء في قصر بعبدا أن "كل ما يحكى محاولة تسجيل مواقف ونسج صورة بطولة غير مستندة لأي واقع على الاطلاق".
وعن موضوع الاملاك البحرية، أوضح خليل أن قانونا "صدر في شأنها عن مجلس النواب، وكذلك صدرت المراسيم التطبيقية، وهو لحظها في مشروع قانون الموازنة".
وجاء كلام خليل، إثر اعتصام نفذه العسكريون المتقاعدون صباح الثلاثاء، رفضا لمحاولة خفض مكتسباتهم في اطار مشروع قانون الموازنة.
وقد تجمعت مجموعة منهم في رياض الصلح وانطلقت نحو مرفأ بيروت لاقفال كل مداخله.
كما انطلقت مجموعة اخرى منهم من حديقة الصنائع نحو مصرف لبنان حيث أقفلوا مداخله ايضا.ثم انتقلوا الى مديرية الواردات في وزارة المال .
Stop appeasing these F...ers.
What's the use this expensive military apparatus, hired by berri to buy votes?
What war have we won? Nahr el bared and arsal. Let those who fought there be granted privileges.
All the rest are useless. Amn dawleh amn 3am darak ballout. They cannot fight israel. Cannot fight syria, cannot fight hezbollah milicia. Fire their entitled asses, and clean this budget out already!!
All these security apparatii do is protect politicians, prevent minor construction violations, torture gays, stop prostitution rings. Cant even collect electricity bills!!
And each retiree, after 18 years has 3 maids and 2 guards courtesy of us. More generals in lebanon than the us army. This is a farce.
He has to appease them Leb1st, after all many of them were subservient to his party so fiar is fair they scratch his back and he scratches theirs and the Lebanese citizen foots the bill. The Millitary as far back as I can recall has allways been a tool for the ruling class and will continue to be so and not for the protection of the citizen, sadly the will continue to be manipulated as patriotism will be second fiddle to the Zaem or Mosque/Church...
Nothing good can ever come from an Amal or Hizbala minister... incompetence flows in their veins, failure is carved in their bones, and corruption is the mark of their DNA.
someone needs to remind el Khalil hes been in the government for so may years and now suddenly hes taking interest.