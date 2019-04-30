السيد: وزير المال لم يدرك أن الإعتداء على حقوق المتقاعدين لعب بالنار

السيد: وزير المال لم يدرك أن الإعتداء على حقوق المتقاعدين لعب بالنارRead this story in English
رأى النائب جميل السيد أن وزير المال علي حسن خليل "لم يدرك ان الاعتداء على حقوق العسكريين المتقاعدين لعب بالنار".
وغرد السيد عبر حسابه على تويتر بالقول "برأيي، لم يدرك وزير المال أن الإعتداء على حقوق المتقاعدين وكراماتهم وتضحياتهم، هو لعب بالنار، بينما طرح إعفاءات ضريبية على حيتان المال والسوليدير وغيرها، وتغاضى عن الأملاك البحرية والهندسة المالية لمصرف لبنان التي أهدرت 10 مليارات دولار!".
ورأى السيد أن هؤلاء المتظاهرون، هم صوت كل اللبنانيين. بالاشارة الى العسكريين المتقاعدين الذين نفذوا صباح الثلاثاء اعتصامات امام المرافق العام رفضا للمس برواتبهم وحقوقهم.
وكان خليل تحدث عن ضرورة إلغاء تدبير رقم 3 للعسكريين الذين لا ينتشرون على الحدود. وتدبير رقم 3 يعني احتساب سنة العسكري بـ3 سنوات.
وطمان وزير المال المتظاهرين ان الموازنة لا تتضمن اي مس برواتبهم وحقوقهم.
He’s alright , with his MP monthly wage of 19.000 USD + retired policeman pension close to 10.000, his chauffeurs , cars, and ongoing corruption (favors in return of $$$).
As I stated before everything is a red line so good luck getting anything done in the Great Banana Republic of Lebanon. I hate to say it but Lebanon is a failed state. When Lebanon is done and no longer functioning the Saudis and the Americans will pour money into Lebanon so the Syrian and Palestenian refugees will be come citizens
He has so many secrets about everyone that he can sell his silence for many years to come. Anyway, dont you people think its hilarious to watch how all politicians now joins the race to protect the retired servicemen. If this is what it takes to regain popularity, this is what they will do.
Sad state of affairs. Even cosmetic changes to the budget cannot be done. Every politician is out competing to gain voters and perpetuate spending. God save us from lebanese pound devaluation.
"Playing with fire", "red line" Some people are just so arrogant in their speech!!!, who the hell is he talking to? A drug cartel? A kid? He is talking to our government! Change your tone, lowlife!