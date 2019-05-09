منظمة العفو الدولية: محاكمة الإمارات للبنانيين بتهمة الإرهاب جائرة

منظمة العفو الدولية: محاكمة الإمارات للبنانيين بتهمة الإرهاب جائرةRead this story in English
اعتبرت منظمة العفو الدولية أن محاكمة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة لثمانية لبنانيين موقوفين لديها بتهمة "الإرهاب" هي محاكمات "جائرة" كونها تستند إلى اعترافات أجبر المتهمون على الإدلاء بها تحت "التعذيب".
ومن المتوقع أن يصدر الحكم بحق الأشخاص الثمانية الذين اعتقلتهم السلطات الإماراتية بين كانون الأول 2017 وشباط 2018، في منتصف الشهر الحالي.
ووصفت المنظمة "الاتهامات الموجهة إليهم، لناحية تشكيل خلية إرهابية والتخطيط لتنفيذ هجمات إرهابية في الإمارات بناءً على أوامر من حزب الله، بأنها اتهامات ملفّقة".
وقالت الباحثة في المنظمة سيما والتينغ لوكالة "فرانس برس" "تعرض هؤلاء الرجال للتعذيب، وأُجبروا على الإدلاء باعترافات"، مشيرة إلى أن المتهمين قضوا سنوات طويلة في الإمارات لكنهم اليوم ممنوعون من رؤية أقاربهم أو حتى محاميهم بطريقة منتظمة."
ويعمل المتهمون في الإمارات منذ سنوات، وكان سبعة منهم موظفين لدى "خطوط طيران الإمارات".
"In a Ramadan message to the UAE leadership on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil called for the eight to be granted amnesty."
"These men were tortured, they were forced into making confessions," Sima Watling, a researcher for the Britain-based rights group, told AFP.
