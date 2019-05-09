Mobile version

منظمة العفو الدولية: محاكمة الإمارات للبنانيين بتهمة الإرهاب جائرة

من Naharnet Newsdesk 13:35 ,2019 أيار 09
اعتبرت منظمة العفو الدولية أن محاكمة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة لثمانية لبنانيين موقوفين لديها بتهمة "الإرهاب" هي محاكمات "جائرة" كونها تستند إلى اعترافات أجبر المتهمون على الإدلاء بها تحت "التعذيب".

ومن المتوقع أن يصدر الحكم بحق الأشخاص الثمانية الذين اعتقلتهم السلطات الإماراتية بين كانون الأول 2017 وشباط 2018، في منتصف الشهر الحالي.

ووصفت المنظمة "الاتهامات الموجهة إليهم، لناحية تشكيل خلية إرهابية والتخطيط لتنفيذ هجمات إرهابية في الإمارات بناءً على أوامر من حزب الله، بأنها اتهامات ملفّقة".

وقالت الباحثة في المنظمة سيما والتينغ لوكالة "فرانس برس" "تعرض هؤلاء الرجال للتعذيب، وأُجبروا على الإدلاء باعترافات"، مشيرة إلى أن المتهمين قضوا سنوات طويلة في الإمارات لكنهم اليوم ممنوعون من رؤية أقاربهم أو حتى محاميهم بطريقة منتظمة."

ويعمل المتهمون في الإمارات منذ سنوات، وكان سبعة منهم موظفين لدى "خطوط طيران الإمارات".

Thumb eagledawn 14:31 ,2019 أيار 09

"flamethrower.......
nothing the UN and its 'humanitarian' mouthpieces says is credible."

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 14:32 ,2019 أيار 09

"_mowaten_:
we're calling you and the western propagandists such as Amnesty and HRW liars, we dont believe your BS."

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 10:54 ,2019 أيار 10

"flamethrower........ 15 minutes ago
Amnesty is a zionist globalist covert subversion organization in any way you turn it"

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 14:37 ,2019 أيار 09

Execute them without further delay.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 15:08 ,2019 أيار 09

I need to remember this in order to stop giving them money.

Reply Report
Thumb justice 17:41 ,2019 أيار 09

Filthy terrorists wherever they go aka Asharf Al Nass.

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 18:15 ,2019 أيار 09

"In a Ramadan message to the UAE leadership on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil called for the eight to be granted amnesty."

lool

lool

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 19:00 ,2019 أيار 09

@POS

Get relevant or gtfo!

Reply Report
Thumb beatryce 19:06 ,2019 أيار 09

C'est trop, mon amour jaafar!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 20:14 ,2019 أيار 09

Le Shiism dans toute sa splendeur. Now everyone understands why Lebanon is doomed unless some plan to repatriate them to Huthia is in the government's boxes.

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 20:54 ,2019 أيار 09

Its just a wild guess Ali Blabla, but you do enjoy being manhandled right? otherwise you would not come back to get violated by all every day here. If you have so much urge for this, you should see an obstetrician–gynecologist as you surely could done be serving your colon much good....

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 10:55 ,2019 أيار 10

lol @ blacacabla
The Joke of the Day
Like Every Day

Report
Thumb warrior 02:22 ,2019 أيار 10

"These men were tortured, they were forced into making confessions," Sima Watling, a researcher for the Britain-based rights group, told AFP.

But in hezbollah controlled Lebanon, confessions are obtained voluntarily:)!

Reply Report
Thumb enterprise 04:20 ,2019 أيار 10

Ironic when the shia terrorists resort to Amnesty and HRW;)

Reply Report