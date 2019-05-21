تينانتي: لا علاقة للقوات الدولية بترسيم الحدود البحرية

تينانتي: لا علاقة للقوات الدولية بترسيم الحدود البحريةRead this story in English
أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم اليونيفيل، اندريا تينانتي، ان لا علاقة للقوات الدولية بترسيم الحدود البحرية ما بين لبنان وإسرائيل.
وقال انّ أنشطتها محصورة بموجب القرار ١٧٠١ برّاً ما بين الليطاني والخط الازرق، مشيرا الى انّ المنتدى الثلاثي الذي ينعقد دوريّاً برعاية قيادة اليونيفيل يعالج كل القضايا المتعلقة بترسيم الحدود البرية والخط الازرق والخروقات لهذا الخط.
وأكد ان "استضافة اليونيفيل لمحادثات لبنانية - اسرائيلية لمناقشة مسألة الحدود البحرية أمر خارج إطار القرار ١٧٠١"، موضحا ان "أمراً كهذا يتعلق بالأمم المتحدة في نيويورك".
يشار الى أن موضوع ترسيم الحدود البرية والبحرية بين لبنان واسرائيل هو مدار بحث جدي مؤخرا بين المسؤولين اللبنانيين ومساعد وزير الخارجية الاميركية دايفيد ساترفيلد الذي عاد الى لبنان مجددا والتقى كل من رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري.
وفي زيارته للبنان الاسبوع الفائت، تم التوافق بحسب تقارير على ان تتوسط اليونيفيل المفاوضات بين لبنان واسرائيل، الا أن معلومات نقلتها صحيفة "الشرق الاوسط" الثلاثاء ان الإسرائيليين "لا يزالون يرفضون مشاركة قوات (يونيفيل) العاملة في جنوب لبنان في محادثات ترسيم الحدود البحرية، بل يطالبون بمفاوضات مباشرة بين لبنان وإسرائيل بحضور أميركي فقط، ولم يقبلوا باللجنة الثلاثية التي تتولى التنسيق ومراقبة الوضع الأمني على الحدود البرية.
ويولي لبنان أهمية قصوى لموضوع ترسيم الحدود؛ خصوصاً البحرية منها، لتسريع موضوع التنقيب عن النفط والغاز بالمنطقة الاقتصادية في المياه الإقليمية في الجنوب، لا سيما في (البلوك رقم 9) المتنازع عليه مع إسرائيل.
UNIFIL is likely to do as good a job as a participant in the negotiations as it has monitoring compliance with Resolution 1701.
you can't blame the UNFIL, however the permanent members of the UN should fully take the responsibility of what happened in the Middle East. This does include the unilateral and wrongful creation of Israel. There were better ways of giving Jewish survivors of the Shoah a land and identity in what is now called Israel.
Which better ways SOS ? Anyway it's done today.
What do you think the chances of Lebanon getting a fair shake by negotiating with Israel and the US? The US is bending over backwards to please Israel so this will not be an exception to the rule. Lebanon needs a fourth neutral part if one can be found.
I the absence of peace there will be war, there is no bad peace or good war. History has shown in the middle east that to talk about an issue is a sign of weakness, we live by Bedouin morals predicated upon our culture that is over a thousand years old. If we do not attempt to talk then expect the status quo, and if your afraid of a fair shake then your leaders are not doing their job and not the fault of the opposing team who is yes looking after their best interest. But then again were so used to repeating the same thing over and over again and look how well that has taken us!
Who the hell is America still trying to fool? It's crystal clear that it backs Israel in all aspects. US is that friend of my enemy who pretends to be my friend in order to inform my enemy about my weakness isn't that?