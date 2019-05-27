لبنان يتجه الى مقاطعة مؤتمر البحرين حول فلسطين

لبنان يتجه الى مقاطعة مؤتمر البحرين حول فلسطينRead this story in English
لم يتلق لبنان حتى الآن أي دعوة لحضور مؤتمر البحرين الذي ينظم في 24 و25 حزيران المقبل، وتستضيفه المنامة للبحث في وضع خطة اقتصادية تكمّل الحل السياسي للنزاع الفلسطيني – الإسرائيلي.
وأبلغ دبلوماسي لبناني صحيفة "الشرق الأوسط" أنه في حال وجهت دعوة للمشاركة في المؤتمر فإن لبنان سيعتذر انطلاقا من ثلاثة شروط، هي أنه لا تفاوض لدى طرح اقتصاد الدولة الفلسطينية أو أي شيء من هذا القبيل قبل إقرار الحل السياسي للقضية وتقرير مصير اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في لبنان، إضافة إلى رفض التطبيع.
ولفت المصدر إلى "أن خطة المستشار الأول للرئيس دونالد ترمب وصهره جاريد كوشنير لا تلقى الصدى الذي كان يتوقعه فالسلطة الفلسطينية رفضت المؤتمر ورجال الأعمال الفلسطينيين رفضوه أو على الأقل معظمهم غير متحمسين لهذا الطرح رغم أنهم سيجنون من مشاركتهم الأرباح، كما أن رفضهم أثار الدهشة لدى كوشنير وفريق عمله وهذا سيؤثر سلبا ربما على الجزء السياسي من صفقة القرن".
ورأى أحد المسؤولين اللبنانيين، أن من الصعب أن ينتج مؤتمر البحرين معطيات تعبّد الطريق إلى الحل السياسي للقضية الفلسطينية إذا بقيت الأمور تسير على هذا المنوال. وشدّد على أهمية وحدة الموقف اللبناني الذي يبقى الضمانة الأول لأي مفاوضات مستقبلية مع إسرائيل.
We ought to go there and listen, then give our honest opinion about the issue. We dont achieve anything by a boycott.
Attending the meeting is the very least we could do for the Palestinians because it doesn't mean we caution what will be said , quite the opposite because we can voice our concerns and disagreements. The fate of the Palestinians is on the balance and this includes the 172.000 living in Lebanon. Doesn't Bassil and his crooked impotent government care about them?
Not being there to listen what is being said and adding Lebanese thoughts on the matters discussed is the worst possible thing that could happen for Lebanon.
Nobody is expecting that Lebanon would be able to turn around and put forward any financial assistance but listening and talking never cost money, however not listening costs influence.
Maybe the Government of the Republic of Lebanon will not be willing to listen, but you can be certain that 172,000 who claim that they are Palestinians will be listening and getting angry that they can't hear the voice of the country they are living in.