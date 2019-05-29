"الخارجية" تتوقع انطلاق "مفاوضات الحدود" خلال أسبوعين

"الخارجية" تتوقع انطلاق "مفاوضات الحدود" خلال أسبوعينRead this story in English
توقعت مصادر وزارة الخارجية أن تنطلق المفاوضات بين لبنان واسرائيل حول الحدود البرية والبحرية المتنازع عليها، خلال أسبوعين.
وقالت مصادر الخارجية لصحيفة "الجمهورية" انّ "ساترفيلد أبلغ الى وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل أنه حمل وجهة نظر لبنان الى إسرائيل، وأنّ الأخيرة وافقت على رؤية لبنان لمسار الترسيمين الحدوديين البحري والبرّي معاً".
وتوقعت المصادر إمكانية انطلاق المفاوضات خلال أسبوعين، مشيرة الى أنّ ما يُرتّب في مسألة المفاوضات يتعلق بجدول أعمال هذه المفاوضات ودور الأمم المتحدة فيها وعلى أي مستوى ستتمثّل.
وأفادت المصادر نفسها أنّ أجواء اللقاء بين باسيل وساترفيلد "كانت أكثر من إيجابية، وأنّ الرؤية التي عبّر عنها رئيس الجمهورية في رسالته سائرة كما هي".
و عاد ساترفيلد الى بيروت أمس الثلاثاء، ونقل الرد الاسرائيلي على المقترحات اللبنانية، وكان له لقاء مع وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل ورئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري و رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري.
وأضاف ستريفيلد الى جدول لقاءاته أمس قائد الجيش العماد جوزف عون بما يعني ان تفاصيل لوجستية تتصل بالمفاوضات المحتملة في شأن الترسيم بدأت تطرح في الاتصالات التمهيدية.
وستجري المفاوضات بوساطة أميركية بحضور الامم المتحدة وعسكريين في الجيش اللبناني.
If everyboby left them alone now, they could close themselves off in a room and reach agreement on both land and maritime problems within 48 hours.
They could almost certainly reach a peace agreement within a week.
Phillippo. We cant reach a peace agreement if israel doesnt take back the pals. If it does, everything else is negotiable.
Simple. Pals do not belong in lebanon, they belong in palestine. Let them go make their camps in west f... bank!!! Why are they in my country after 70 years?
Did the millions of Indian and Pakistani refugees in 1947-8 return after the partition. No, they settled in their new homelands.
Did the hundreds of thousands of refugees at the end of World War II return after the peace. No, they settled in their new homelands.
Did the hundreds of thousands of refugees at the end of the Vietnam War return after the peace. No, they settled in their new homelands.
So why should those few remaining alive from the 1948 Israel-Arab States War be any different?
If according to official statistics there are 170,000 in Lebanon, less than 5% of these are actual refugees, over 71 years old, who left their homes. The rest are children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of refugees not refugees themselves.
So philipo. U are saying that since Lebanon was humanitarian enough to welcome the pals chased by israeli atrocities, lebanon should be punished, and forced to settle them. It is our punishment for being humane, and israel's gain to be a bully apertheid state?
It doesnt matter if it perturbates its sectarian balance?
Understand that lebanon is not india and pakistan and germany. It is a tiny country on a precarious equilibrium.
Your logic would encourage bullying countries and an arm race. No good. I understand hezbollah better now.
keep in mind Phill that the so called lebanese politicians are Iranian puppets, they can't make their own decisions, they follow instructions given to them by the Iranian embassy or special envoys
Sos. Partially true. But i dont think israel would recognize our right to exist if it werent for the hezbollah terrorist militia weapons.
Israel is a bully. Dont forget.
Israel is no more evil than Iran or Syria. How can you say it doesn’t recognize our right to exist after it fully withdrew from lebanon 19 years ago? Does it respect us with the weekly violations? No, but the Lebanese don’t respect themselves , so why should they respect us? The country that denies our right to exist is the one that arms a Shia Islamist terrorist organization harming the country. Who murdered Rafik Hariri? Pierre Gemayel or the free press representatives such as Kassir and Tueni? Was it israel ? Who’s allowing the Palestinians inside Lebanese territory to be armed with rpg and machine guns? The country that doesn’t respect itself.
Remember, in the late 1980's Israel and Lebanon reach an agreement which when it was taken back to Beirut was torn up by your then Syrian occupiers.
So both sides have lost the possibility of 30+ years of peace.
By the way, Lebanon first, even in 1948 Israel did not occupy a single square centimeter of sovereign Lebanese territory, and signed a cease fire with an independent Government of Lebanon almost 40 years before Hezbollah Terrorist Movement came into existance. So your claim that Israel wouldn't recognise the right of Lebanon to exist is completely false.
Personally, I think our biggest biggest challenge is Syria of Assad. After that, Iran. Israel is a solid number 3...