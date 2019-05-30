الجيش الإسرائيلي يُعلن تدمير آخر أنفاق "حزب الله"Read this story in English
أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي عن "آخر" نفق هجومي ادعى انه يخترق الحدود الشمالية من لبنان وحفره "حزب الله" لاستخدامه في عمليات هجومية ضد إسرائيل.
وغرد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي عبر حسابه على تويتر: "الجيش الاسرائيلي تمكن من كشف وإحباط كل الأنفاق الهجومية الخارقة للحدود وبذلك أزال عنصر المفاجأة الحيوي والمهم في خطة حزب الله الهجومية".
وأضاف: "تم السماح بالدخول إلى النفق الهجومي الذي حفره حزب الله انطلاقا من قرية رامية... اخترق الحدود الإسرائيلية لمسافة 77 مترا حيث يعتبر النفق الأهم في منظومة أنفاق حزب الله الخارقة للحدود والتي كشفت ودمرت خلال حملة درع الشمال وذلك قبيل هدمه إلى غير رجعة".
وكان الجيش الاسرائيلي قد أطلق العام الماضي عملية "درع الشمال" لتدمير أنفاق ادعى انها لـ"حزب الله".
