إغلاق محال تجارية غير شرعية في فرن الشباك

أقدمت وزارة الاقتصاد بمؤازرة أمن الدولة وبالتعاون مع بلدية فرن الشباك على إقفال المحال التجارية غير الشرعية التي يملكها أجانب.
وتم إغلاق عدد من المتاجر ، بعضها لتوظيف عمال غير لبنانيين دون تصريح عمل ، أو لأن بعضها الاخر تم استئجارها بشكل غير قانوني وتملكها مواطنون سوريون.
ويستضيف لبنان ما يقرب من مليون لاجئ سوري - ما يشكل عبءً كبيرا على بلد يبلغ عدد سكانه أربعة ملايين نسمة.
وتتزايد الضغوط من أجل العودة إلى سوريا على الرغم من أن الأمم المتحدة تقول إن العديد من المناطق لا تزال غير آمنة.
Hiring non lebanese workers is a crime?
"Lebanese workers" is an oxymoron. Lebanese are not workers. They might agree to work TEMPORARILY for you, pending their becoming managers, or pending opening their own shop next door and competing against you.
Or else, they tell you "minna 7erzeineh", and go get thenselves a red plate.
Please, keep syrian workers here. We need foot soldiers. We cannot build a country composed only of generals.
hiring non-Lebanese workers without a work permit is a crime. Same as you would face if you were to travel to a civilized country in Europe or elsewhere as you would need a work permit as a foreign worker. You are right in that we as Lebanese have an issue working in a minimum wage capacity as we associate success only within the confines of being the king and never the worker.
You cannot run a business today with only lebanese. Out of the question. U need syrians. And Who gives work permits? General security. So we are under the control of general security to run our business.
However general security officers are the worst thugs in the country.
I know of a few syrian workers, terrorized by some general security officers, who have to work for them for free, run errands for their wives and do handymen for their homes and businesses.
And when i try to get them a work permit, it is all payments and formalities and red tape. So they are stuck working for free, as slaves, for general security officers.
Leb1st you do have a point in that the Gen Security apparatus's loyalty to their individual welfare (pockets) however in fairness some are doing their jobs in helping the Syrians attain and renew their formalities. The formalities are a typical of our situation, complex, incoherent, expensive and in short a pain. However in the absence of that the labor market in Lebanon is wide open and completely out of control. In the absence of a form of law Lebanon will revert to complete chaos, a position that sadly many Lebanese find themselves quite well versed in.
Oh by the by, as far as slavery goes I would look at a different resource that is in many cases abused a lot further than the Syrian migrant worker. Take a look at the many cases were the maids are used and abused.... that to me is slavery of the worst kind, the Syrian migrant worker can simply leave if he feels he is not happy but most of these ladies have little if any choice to make that move.