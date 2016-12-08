American Space Legend John Glenn Dead at 95

John Glenn, who made history twice as the first American to orbit the Earth and the first senior citizen to venture into space, has died at the age of 95, the Ohio State University college bearing his name said Thursday.

The former astronaut had been admitted more than a week ago to the university's James Cancer Hospital, according to the John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

"John Glenn, an American icon whose belief in civic duty and public service led him to serve his country as a Marine combat pilot, a pioneer in space travel and an United States senator from Ohio died Thursday, December 8, 2016 in Columbus," the college said on its website.

"Godspeed, John Glenn!" said Ohio Governor John Kasich.