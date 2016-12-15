Notable Deaths of 2016

From legendary British singer David Bowie to Cuban leader Fidel Castro and American boxer Muhammad Ali, here are some of the notable figures who died in 2016.

- January -

- 5: PIERRE BOULEZ, 90, French conductor-composer.

- 7: ANDRE COURREGES, 92 French fashion designer known for his 1960s futuristic styles.

- 10: DAVID BOWIE, 69, legendary British singer and musician who died of cancer two days after his 25th album was released.

- 14: ALAN RICKMAN, 69, British actor who often played villains, such as professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series.

- 19: ETTORE SCOLA, 84, Italian director who made "A Special Day" and "We All Loved Each Other So Much"

- February -

- 16: BOUTROS BOUTROS-GHALI, 93, Egyptian diplomat and U.N. secretary general from 1992 to 1996.

- 17: ANDRZEJ ZULAWSKI, 75, Polish filmmaker who directed "The Third Part of the Night" and "The Devil".

- 19: HARPER LEE, 89, U.S. author of "To Kill a Mockingbird".

- 19: UMBERTO ECO, 84, Italian writer and philosopher who wrote "The Name of the Rose".

- March -

- 6: NANCY REAGAN, 94, U.S. first lady from 1981 to 1989 and a quiet influence on president Ronald Reagan.

- 8: GEORGE MARTIN, 90, British music producer nicknamed "The fifth Beatle".

- 24: JOHAN CRUYFF, 68, Dutch football star who led the powerful Ajax Amsterdam team in the 1970s.

- 26: JIM HARRISON, 78, U.S. writer of novels and poems who explored the natural world in such works as "Legends of the Fall".

- 31: IMRE KERTESZ, 86, Hungarian author and 2002 Nobel laureate, who wrote "Fatelessness".

- 31: ZAHA HADID, 65, British architect of Iraqi origin who won the 2004 Pritzker prize.

- April -

- 21: PRINCE, 57, Groundbreaking U.S. musician whose many hits include "Purple Rain", "Girls & Boys" and "Kiss".

- 24: PAPA WEMBA, 66, Singer and king of Congolese rumba.

- June -

- 3: MUHAMMAD ALI, 74, U.S. boxing legend, triple world heavyweight champion.

- 16: JO COX, 41, British Labor Party MP, killed in the street a week before Britons voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

- July -

- 2: ELIE WIESEL, 87, U.S. writer, 1986 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor.

- 2: MICHAEL CIMINO, 77, U.S. director who made the 1978 film "The Deer Hunter" based on the Vietnam War.

- 4: ABBAS KIAROSTAMI, 76, Iranian film director who won the 1997 Palme d'Or in Cannes for "Taste of Cherry".

- September -

- 2: ISLAM KARIMOV, 78, president of Uzbekistan from independence in 1991.

- 28: SHIMON PERES, 93, A founding father of Israel and a former president who won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize after signing the Oslo Accords with Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat.

- October -

- 9: ANDRZEJ WAJDA, 90, Polish film director who won the 1981 Palme d'Or in Cannes for "Man of Iron".

- 13: BHUMIBOL ADULYADEJ, 88, king of Thailand and until his death the world's longest reigning monarch.

- 13: DARIO FO, 90, Italian writer and actor who won the Nobel prize for literature in 1997.

- November -

- 7: LEONARD COHEN, 82, Canadian poet and musician who became an icon of the 1960s counterculture generation with songs like "Suzanne" and "Hallelujah."

- 25: FIDEL CASTRO, 90, the Cuban leader who is said to have survived multiple assassination attempts and survived the administrations of 11 U.S. presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama.

- December -

- 8: JOHN GLENN, 95, the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the earth.