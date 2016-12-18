Eiffel Tower Reopens after Five-Day Strike

The Eiffel Tower reopened to the public on Sunday after a labor strike closed the Paris landmark for five days.

Members of the 300-strong workforce voted Sunday to resume their duties following a dispute over management's decision-making and maintenance work, the CGT union said.

Unions and management are to sign a memorandum of understanding, the union said, without disclosing its contents.

During the Christmas rush as many as 20,000 people a day ascend the tower.

Among the projects that workers are concerned about are a major paint-stripping and repainting job to repair flaking areas of the 117-year-old tower which unions say poses health risks because of lead in the old paint.