Greek Anarchists Claim to Poison Popular Food ahead of Christmas

Four prominent Greek and multinational food companies face the prospect of yanking goods from supermarket shelves during the Christmas holidays after a contamination threat by anarchists, police said Tuesday.

"Clearly there will be a withdrawal, the companies will be issuing the relevant announcements," a police source told AFP.

A group called Green Nemesis on Monday said it had tainted several dozen units of products by Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever and Greek dairy giant Delta.

"We have appropriated products from the main supermarket chains in the greater Athens area," the group said in a statement posted on an anti-establishment website.

"The products have been poisoned with chlorine and hydrochloric acid," it said.

Authorities said Greece's anti-terror squad was looking into the case, and that the country's food safety watchdog had also been informed.

The self-styled anarchists said they had laced Unilever Caesar's salad sauce and tomato sauce as well as Coca-Cola and Nestle drinks, and Delta milk.

"The operational aim is to sabotage the above companies, forcing them to fully withdraw their products for two weeks," they said.

The group said they would be returning the allegedly tainted products to supermarket shelves between December 22 and January 5.

The same group had pulled off a similar operation in 2013.