14 Turkish Troops Killed, 33 Hurt in Fight for Syria IS-Held Town

14 Turkish Troops Killed, 33 Hurt in Fight for Syria IS-Held Townإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and 33 wounded in clashes with Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria on Wednesday in the military's highest single day toll of its four month campaign inside the country.
The fighting came as Turkey and allied pro-Ankara Syria rebels faced increasing resistance from the extremists in a battle to take a key town IS-held town of Al Bab, 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Turkish border.
The toll, the heaviest single day loss for the Turkish army in its Syria operation that started in August, came in fighting with jihadists that included three suicide car bomb attacks, the army said in a statement quoted by Turkish media.
Four soldiers were killed in attacks earlier in the day, the army had previously announced. The other 10 were killed later Wednesday.
Six of the 33 wounded were said to be in a serious condition.
The fierce fighting erupted as Turkish officials said the army was entering into a key phase in the fight for Al Bab.
The town has become the main target of the army's campaign inside Syria, in support of the pro-Ankara Syrian rebels opposed both to the jihadists and President Bashar Assad, that started on August 24.
The army said the clashes erupted around a weapons depot that had been used by IS for the last two years.
It said that 138 IS jihadists were killed in the fighting. The army's toll for the extremists could not be verified independently.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged there had been "martyrs" in the fighting, at an earlier news conference before the toll was announced, but expressed confidence that Al Bab would be taken from IS.
"Al Bab has been completely besieged by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and our soldiers," he said.
He expressed hope that the town "would fall entirely sooner or later."
IS claimed on jihadist forums to have killed or injured at least 70 Turkish soldiers in three suicide bombings carried out by IS fighters and in fighting on the ground.
They also said the casualties and losses of the Turkish army were the highest since the intervention in northern Syria started.
The Turkish air force meanwhile struck 47 IS targets around Al Bab, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
After the lightning speed of the earlier campaign, which saw the border town of Jarabulus taken on the first day of the offensive, the Turkish army has suffered increasing casualties in the fight for Al Bab.
Around three dozen Turkish soldiers are believed to have lost their lives since Ankara launched its operation Euphrates Shield in August, with most of the deaths blamed on IS attacks.
Three Turkish soldiers were killed and 11 wounded in clashes with Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria on Wednesday.
meanwhile the paid iranian troll says:
".mowaten.
not a shot was fired during the whole "operation", ISIS handed over Syrian land to their turkish bosses, plain and simple"
".mowaten.
funny how daesh fights to the death everywhere when attacked by the syrian army, but retreats with minimal resistance when turkish proxies move in..."
".mowaten.
if one thing isis fighters have been known for it's their suicidal "to-the-death" style of fighting, how come when the turks move in they suddenly dont anymore?"
.... and it keeps posting unashamedly earning its keep and furthering its career in shameless propaganda.
And then again... we all know momo is an idiot!
he is a shameless propagandist with no integrity or morals.
Like the ones between Assad forces and ISIS fighters in Palmyra no doubt. Oh wait - Assad forces mostly handed Palmyra to ISIS by retreating from Palmyra WITHOUT putting out a fight.
Like the ones between Assad forces and ISIS fighters in Palmyra no doubt. Oh wait - Assad forces mostly handed Palmyra to ISIS by retreating from Palmyra WITHOUT putting out a fight.
ISIS did it under U.S cover to take Palmyra to weaken the pressure the Syrian Army had on Aleppo.
Aleppo is more of a priority than Palmyra is, Palmyra has already been destroyed and looted, Aleppo was the real prize so no reason to use manpower without urgent need.
Assad and Russia made a point, how come that the U.S coalition, whom claims to be fighting ISIS everywhere, did not intervene and bomb the 4000 ISIS takfiris prior to their attack on Tadmur?
Because the U.S directed those takfiris all the way from Mosul that is, under U.S sattelite surveillance, all to try and pressure the Resistance and open up new fronts.
Very funny Pasdaran Moustique
So you now want the US Coalition to launch airstrikes against ISIS in Assad Palmyra turf area.
Correct me if I am wrong- but didn't your Assad camp went bizurk when US bombed Assad forces by mistake in Deir Ezzor due to lack of intelligence exchange - And Russia made a point then of telling the US not to intervene anymore wherever Assad forces might be present.
If US attacked ISIS advancing on Palmyra and hit Assad forces by mistake- you would have had a field day shouting that US is helping ISIS.
See what a BS Hypocrite Takiah liar You are.
PS
How come your Assad and Russian airforces did not stop the Syrian rebels from massing 4,000 fighters and launching the counter attack in Aleppo that seized the military Academy of Aleppo and broke the siege of Aleppo for a while.
Your hypocrisy that US could have done what your Russian and Syrian airforces couldn't do is astounding.
Even more so when considering that after the Deir Ezzor incident- Russia asked the US never to intervene in Assad turf.
Another shameful and dishonest comment from Mystic